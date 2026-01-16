Unless you’ve been living under a rock, The Traitors has become a TV staple over recent years and with the latest series ongoing, we’ve decided which current Premier League bosses would fare best.

The premise of the show is simple. If you are faithful, you have to identify the Traitors and vote them off at the roundtable, while the Traitors are allowed to kill one of them each night.

So with that in mind, here’s how all 20 Premier League bosses would do…

20: Thomas Frank

First out.

On paper, Frank seems like the kind of person to be able to convince everyone he was faithful but when he walked into the roundtable room with a cup that said traitor on it, he was cooked.

19: Darren Fletcher

Fletcher was a late call-up after a Portuguese contestant pulled out last second.

He was kicked off the show by the producers after demanding a phone so he could call Fergie and ask him what to do.

18: Unai Emery

Emery would look like an early contender to go far, but when he gets asked a difficult question he simply replies “Marco Bizot.”

His fellow faithfuls get suspicious and the Villa boss is an early casualty.

17: Oliver Glasner

Glasner would be picked as a faithful, but let everyone know that his fellow faithfuls didn’t know what they were doing.

Voted out even though everyone knows he’s a faithful.

16: Nuno Espirito Santo

I think we can all agree Nuno would look great in a cloak wouldn’t he?

Nuno would start well but then have an almighty fallout with his fellow traitors and they’d turn on him. The West Ham manager already has his haunted look down to a tee.

15: Rob Edwards

Edwards would be a faithful, but he’d jump ship when the Traitors would offer to recruit him, claiming the Traitor Turret is closer to his family.

But, as with any traitor recruited late on, he is there as a sacrificial lamb and would soon be turned on.

14: Scott Parker

Parker seems like the kind of player to get fixated on one person being a traitor when they’re actually a faithful.

It comes back to bite him eventually as others begin to suspect he is actually the traitor. Still, we reckon he’d have some magnificent drip.

13: Mikel Arteta

Arteta would back himself to do well but he loses the faithful dressing room when he makes a weird analogy between catching a traitor and trout fishing or something like that.

Rubbish at The Traitors and rubbish at darts too.

12: Liam Rosenior

Nice enough, but other players would question his loyalty.

He’d be recruited midway through and when voted out, he’d say “The reality is the faithful is not on the level of the Traitors.” Waffler.

11: Arne Slot

Slot has built a reputation since moving to England of being open in his press conferences, but that kind of honesty won’t serve you well in the castle.

He’d probably pick a fight with one of the more popular members of the group, accuse them of being a traitor because he reckons he saw them go after a shield rather than the money and then he’d get voted out.

10: Andoni Iraola

Iraola would start brightly, but his ideas and momentum would run out of steam. He’d reach the top 10, but that’s it.

9: David Moyes

Moyes is a seasoned operator and has made a career out of getting people to do what he wants.

He would become the leader of the faithfuls, but his judgment would be off and when he accidentally voted off his third faithful, they’d turn on him and boot him out.

8: Marco Silva

Silva looks like the kind of cunning character that could do quite well. We’d back him to pick off a few traitors, but that success would get him killed in the turret.

7: Pep Guardiola

If you’ve watched a Pep press conference in the last few years, you will know he’s in his ‘not giving a f**k’ phase‘ which is why we reckon he would do well.

Is he lying? Who knows? The faithful wouldn’t vote him off as they reckon he could sniff out a traitor while the traitors would probably look to kill him as soon as possible.

We also reckon Claudia would demand he stays in so she can ask Pep where he got his knitwear from.

6: Sean Dyche

One of the best tactics is to be seen and not heard and that’s why we reckon Sean Dyche would do well.

Mr. Utter Woke Nonsense doesn’t concern himself with gossiping and there’s some excellent catering to be had. Plus, look at all those fields – plenty of worms for Sean to tuck into.

Dyche would comfortably make it into the top 10 before being voted out as everyone misspelt his name as ‘Shaun’.

His Pep impression does the rounds on social media.

5: Keith Andrews

Andrews would go under the radar but be a vital asset for the faithful. We’d back him to reach the top five and we also reckon he’d do well at the trials.

4: Fabian Hurzeler

Another man who could fly under the radar is the Brighton boss and Hurzeler may well make it to final stages simply by staying out of the limelight.

He seems switched on so we reckon he’d pick out a traitor or two but do it in a way that doesn’t get him killed in the turret.

3: Daniel Farke

Nice people tend to do well and even this Ipswich-supporting writer must admit the ex-Norwich boss seems a decent bloke.

His soft German accent would convince his fellow faithfuls, making him a leader amongst them and when killed by the Traitors, there would be genuine anger at the breakfast table.

2: Eddie Howe

Howe has got that innocent school boy look about him which is why we reckon he’d make a perfect baby-faced assassin traitor.

No one would suspect him and his handling of questions about Saudi Arabia shows he can dodge a difficult subject.

Howe makes it to the final, but falls at the last.

1: Regis Le Bris

Winning the Traitors involves a lot of luck but there has been one prevailing strategy that has worked over the years – sit back, let others do the talking then strike.

One manager who fits that bill is Regis Le Bris whose Sunderland side caught everyone by surprise. While the faithful are off in their big armchairs, Le Bris is plotting.

He’s picked out the traitors from Day 1 but doesn’t want to give the game away, knowing he needs to choose his moment.

Le Bris makes it to the final, more by accident as the Traitors simply forgot about him, before pointing at each one of them and giving a detailed list as to why they are on the wrong side.

Le Bris wins, carried out of the castle on the shoulders of Granit Xhaka.

