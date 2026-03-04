After Wolves put another dent in Liverpool’s season, we’ve taken a look at five other times relegation candidates disrupted the seasons of teams up the top.

Wolves’ unlikely fightback continued on Tuesday as they defeated Liverpool 2-1, earning the Molineux side their second consecutive victory, but it is not the first time a team seemingly destined for the drop has upset one of the big boys.

Here’s five other occasions when those down the bottom spoiled the party of those up the top:

Wigan 1-0 Manchester United (April 2012)

In recent years, Fergie described complacency as a “disease” but even his teams were not immune to infection.

It’s the 2011/12 season, United look well on their way to their 20th league title and have an eight-point gap over their city rivals.

After a slow start to the season, United had turned a corner in the new year, bouncing back from a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle to put together a run of 12 matches undefeated, 11 of which were wins. They then travelled the short distance to Wigan.

The Latics, meanwhile, were mired in a relegation scrap and this looked like the most regulation of wins for United. But United started poorly, Wayne Rooney was hooked midway through the second half but even that shock to the senses was not enough to wake them from their slumber. Sean Maloney struck in the 50th minute mark and United never responded, registering just one shot on target all game.

For Wigan, it kickstarted their eventual escape from the drop but for United, it would have a very costly price.

City thumped West Brom 4-0 to cut the gap to five in one of the most decisive moments in the season. When Aguero scored that goal to win City their first Premier League title, Ferguson must have looked back at this result as the one that got away.

Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland (April 2014)

Before April 19 2014, Jose Mourinho had gone 78 games without a home Premier League defeat as Chelsea manager and if you were taking bets on which team would break that streak, you may figure it would be City, United, Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham. You probably wouldn’t have bet on a relegation-threatened Sunderland.

Chelsea had the opportunity to temporarily leapfrog leaders Liverpool and when Samuel Eto’o put them in front in the 12th minute, three points seemed a formality.

Six minutes later though and Conor Wickham (remember him) equalised. The siege began with Chelsea going on to register 31 shots in the match but with under half of them on target, frustration was growing around Stamford Bridge.

Mo Salah was hooked, Demba Ba and Fernando Torres were brought on but Chelsea were incensed when Cesar Azpilicueta was deemed to have tripped Jozy Altidore in the box (although it definitely looksed the other way round) and Mike Dean gave the Black Cats a penalty.

Fabio Borini duly converted it and Mourinho’s record was gone.

Sunderland eventually stayed up while Chelsea missed out on the title by four points.

Newcastle 5-1 Tottenham (May 2016)

For a lot of the 2015/16 season, it looked to be the stuff of dreams for Tottenham. The ‘big’ teams had all fallen away meaning it was just them and little old Leicester vying for the title. Surely the former relegation candidates would trail off?

While we all know how the season played out, what is more forgettable about that year is Spurs somehow finished third in a two-horse race.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side travelled to Newcastle who were simply awful that year. Steve McLaren lasted just nine months after winning just six of 28 league games and Newcastle were in 19th.

Somehow the club managed to convince Rafa Benitez, who started the year at Real Madrid, to join but even he was unable to save them from the drop, meaning they were already down by the time Spurs arrived on the final day of the season.

Which makes what happened even more strange. The Magpies scored twice in the first half and even an Aleksandar Mitrovic red card (predictable) did not stop them from routing Tottenham 5-1 and condemning them to a third-place finish, dropping below their rivals Arsenal.

The eight biggest reasons Tottenham could actually get relegated: Home form, xG…

Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City (September 2019)

This defeat may have come in September but considering where both teams ended up that year, it is easily one of the biggest shocks produced by a relegation candidate.

City were the reigning champions, unbeaten since January, while Norwich had just come up from the Championship and were many bookies’ favourite to go right back down.

Come matchday, Norwich were missing eight of their first-team regulars which made it all the more surprising when they raced into a 2-0 lead after 30 minutes, leaving Pep Guardiola looking rather shocked in the East Anglian sun.

An Aguero header just before half-time suggested the comeback was possible but Teemu Pukki continued his fine start to the year with his sixth goal in five Premier League games to restore Norwich’s two-goal advantage.

Rodri scored a consolation late on but City could not get themselves out of trouble in what was one of just five Norwich wins that year.

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom (April 2021)

Post-Covid football seems a bit of blur, which makes it even harder to work out if West Brom thumping Chelsea 5-2 actually happened or not. Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel, it very much did.

Chelsea did go 1-0 up but a Thiago Silva red card in the 29th minute turned the game and the Baggies hit back with two goals in injury time of the first half.

Any Chelsea fightback was halted further when West Brom scored twice more and a Mason Mount goal in the 71st seemed like a consolation.

West Brom ended their dream day out with another goal in the 91st minute.

