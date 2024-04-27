A ridiculously talented XI of former Premier League players currently without a club

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United stars are among the former Premier League players that we can’t believe are currently without a club.

Whether it’s down to an injury, bad luck or the combination of both, a player can find themselves on the free agents market for a number of reasons.

We’ve taken a closer look at some former Premier League stars who are currently without a club and have compiled them all into this XI using a 3-5-2 formation.

GK: David de Gea

It’s quite surprising that De Gea hasn’t landed anywhere since being let go by United last summer. The experienced shot-stopper has been linked with several clubs, but nothing seems to have piqued his interest as of yet.

According to reports in Spain, Real Betis are eyeing up the 33-year-old ahead of next season, but it remains to be seen if this would interest De Gea.

Watch this space.

CB: Shkodran Mustafi

After being bombed out of Arsenal by Mikel Arteta, Mustafi hasn’t had the easiest of rides over these last few years. Upon leaving Arsenal, he joined Schalke, although that only lasted around six months.

He then moved to Levante, suffered multiple injuries and a relegation from La Liga before he was eventually let go last summer. Now aged 32, he’s still on the lookout for his next club.

CB: Mamadou Sakho

The former Liverpool defender had his contract terminated by Montpellier earlier this season following a clash Sakho had reportedly had with head coach Michel Der Zakarian.

“After 10 days of reflection, both parties have agreed in good faith to terminate the contractual relationship between them,” a club statement read upon Sakho’s release.

Still just 34, we’d image that the French defender still has a few years left in him yet.

CB: Ryan Bertrand

The Chelsea academy graduate has barely kicked a ball since leaving Southampton in 2021. He had a brief stint with Leicester City, but only managed four league appearances during his two years at the club.

To be fair to Bertrand, he’s enjoyed success away from the pitch in recent years. He began trading as a teenager and eventually built and sold his own business to a firm in Malaysia.

“Sports is my passion, that’ll never leave, but finance is another one,” he told Sky Sports in 2021.

“As you’re building the blocks towards post-career, you’ve got to re-learn, re-train, help yourself become an expert in something different.

“It’s those horror stories that have kept me ahead of the game, I’m always thinking forward.”

RM: Lys Mousset

Sheffield United once spent £10million on Mousset and now aged 28, he finds himself without a club. He most recently played for Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum, although his contract was terminated earlier this year.

According to the German newspaper Kicker, Bochum had lost patience with Moussett as the French forward would regularly turn up late to training. It remains to be seen where his next club will be.

CM: Kevin Stewart

Once a highly thought-of youngster during his days with Tottenham and Liverpool, Stewart hasn’t kicked a ball this season as he’s been without a club since being let go by Blackpool last year.

When fully fit, the holding midfielder certainly has enough quality to kick it in the Championship, but injuries haven’t been kind to him over the years.

Having been out of the professional game for almost a year, it will be interesting to see where he next pops up.

CM: Hatem Ben Arfa

Ben Arfa hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but he seems to be keeping himself busy enough while away from the football pitch.

These days 37-year-old is focused on a career in Padel instead. You’ve got to respect it.

CM: Juan Mata

Surely it won’t be long until someone takes a punt on Mata? Sure, he’s no longer at the peak of his powers, but we reckon the 35-year-old still has some magic left in his boots yet.

He most recently played for Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, but only lasted a few months before he promptly departed in January.

“I’m looking forward to continuing enjoying football somewhere else, and hopefully to keep winning trophies, let the streak continue!” Mata said upon leaving Vissel Kobe earlier this year.

LM: Gervinho

Since leaving Arsenal in 2013, Gervinho has had an interesting career to say the least. He’s had spells in Italy, China, Turkey and Greece but now finds himself without a club.

When discussing his future last year, the winger told Daily Cannon: “I have more to offer as a player and I still believe I can go on playing for another two to three years.”

Fingers crossed he finds his next club soon.

ST: Simone Zaza

Best known for that penalty in Euro 2016, the former West Ham forward has been without a club since his release from Torino in 2022.

Hopefully, he’s been using his spare time to brush up on his penalty technique.

ST: Alexandre Pato

Once dubbed as Brazil’s next superstar, Pato’s career never unfolded like many had predicted. During his early days at AC Milan, the youngster has the world at his feet, but sometimes things just don’t work out.

Having most recently played for Sao Paulo, the former Chelsea forward now finds himself without a club after being let go in January.