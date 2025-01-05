We are delighted to announce that Roy Keane has delivered his best put-down yet

Any tentative signs that Roy Keane was mellowing at the start of 2025 were extinguished with a waspish swipe at Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Despite his reputation as football’s grumpiest man, repeated exposure to Keane on The Overlap has revealed a more collected side to the Irishman.

Compared to Gary Neville, who has inadvertently revealed Huel is the LinkedIn equivalent of Rainbow Dust with his skittish energy, and banter’s Jamie Carragher, Keane sits back and prescribes to the ‘less is more’ mantra that so many people should aspire to.

But the former Manchester United captain has reassured those of us who live for his indiscriminate rage at human existence with his two-footed lunge on Alexander-Arnold.

Analysing the chances that Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund failed to convert at Anfield during half-time, Keane said on Sky Sports: “It’s too easy.

“Them [sic] chances for United [come from] a couple of balls over the top. We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent’s defending today; my goodness it’s like schoolboy stuff.

“There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid, the way he’s defending he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He’s got to do better.”

Sat to his right, Daniel Sturridge performatively held his head in his hands in reaction to Keane’s outburst – but the studio’s elder statesman would be proven correct during the second half.

Alexander-Arnold, with his soul already hankering for calamari and Mahou in Madrid, was at fault for United’s opener after carelessly coughing up possession.

The display to forget comes against a backdrop of Liverpool boss Arne Slot praising the player, though he maintained he can still improve elements of his game.

“These players are top of the world, so there’s not a lot of room for improvement anymore, but there’s always a bit of improvement,” Slot said ahead of Sunday’s game. “Especially defensively, Trent, in my opinion, has made a step up this season.

“I think in some games he was outstanding in every part of the game, but there’s sometimes been a bit of up and down as well, in other games he could’ve done a bit better. So, it’s about consistency for top players and that is maybe where the biggest improvement for Trent is.”

Speaking before the game, former Manchester United captain Keane had been concerned about how his former club would perform against the Premier League leaders.

“I don’t see the evidence of thinking Man Utd could turn up here and do a good job because recently they’ve been very poor defensively,” Keane said.

“They don’t look like a team, they look weak, they look small; every time the ball goes in the area they look like they’re going to concede.

“I feel probably more worried than I ever have for this United team. I think it’s one of the worst-looking United teams I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

But United displayed some rare defiance by holding the runaway league leaders to an exciting draw and showed Ruben Amorim that all hope isn’t lost at Old Trafford.

Alexander-Arnold’s defending was a contributory factor in United leaving Anfield with a point, his doziness displayed at the worst possible time with Madrid fighting for his signature and reportedly lining up Diogo Dalot as an alternative.

In deflating the hyperbole around the potential signing, Keane was providing an important public service and showcased the bite that makes Sky producers rub their hands with glee.

By Michael Lee