With April 1 marking the day Alan Shearer was given the poison chalice of the Newcastle United job, it’s got us thinking of the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history.

The Toon legend was given eight games to save his beloved club but under Shearer, Newcastle won just one game and were relegated in 2009.

With Shearer then swapping the touchline for the BBC studio, we are having a look at the 10 shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history.

To make things fair, we have discounted interim bosses – which means Shearer does not make the cut – and we are focusing on just the Premier League era, even if it is always fun to remember Brian Clough’s 44 days at Leeds.

With that in mind, here are the 10 men who found the hot seat a little too hot.

10. Tony Adams – 106 days

Before he was going viral for his dancing training sessions at Granada, Adams cut his managerial teeth at Fratton Park alongside Harry Redknapp.

Following stints at Wycombe and Feyenoord, Adams arrived at Portsmouth in June 2006.

Initially an assistant, the Arsenal centre back was given the top job in October after Redknapp left for Tottenham but he was sacked in February following just 16 games in charge.

Under him, Pompey picked up just 10 points and ended the year just seven points off relegation.

9. Colin Todd – 98 days

Playing in Brian Clough’s Derby team, Colin Todd is fondly remembered by Rams fans but the focus is more on his playing career than what he did as a manager.

The defender took over at Derby in October 2001 but could not arrest a poor start to the year. Under his leadership, Derby lost 11 of 17 games and would end the season second bottom, ahead of only Leicester.

Todd did not make it that far, getting sacked after just three months.

8. Nathan Jones – 95 days

“There weren’t many better than me in Europe.”

Those were the words of Nathan Jones who could not be criticised for a lack of self-belief.

Having made a name for himself at Luton, the Welshman was poached by Southampton in November 2022 but would be gone by mid-February.

Ranting about xG as the Saints lost again, Jones lost the dressing room and the fans before getting the boot.

His crowning achievement was beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

7. Terry Connor – 91 days

Like a child leaving the family home for the first time, Terry Connor found managerial life is not so easy without the guiding hand of Mick McCarthy.

After McCarthy was sacked in February 2012, Connor was given the job and took over with the team in 18th place.

A draw in his opening match against Newcastle promised much but Connor’s Wolves proceeded to lose seven on the bounce and ended the season bottom of the table.

Connor was soon back by McCarthy’s side after the duo were appointed by Ipswich.

6. Quique Sanchez Flores – 85 days

Being sacked by Watford is certainly nothing to be ashamed about given the club’s past but Quique Sanchez Flores’ 85 days was a particularly low point for the Hornets.

The tiger-happy Pozzos had previously appointed the Spaniard in 2016 and even after he won the December manager of the month award, guided the team to mid-table and an FA Cup semi-final, Flores still departed the following summer.

But the former Valencia right back returned to Vicarage Road in 2019 and an encouraging 2-2 draw against Arsenal was quickly followed by an 8-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

A 2-1 defeat away at Southampton sealed Flores’ fate with the club sacking him after just one win

5. Bob Bradley – 84 days

An American revolution arrived on the shores of Swansea in 2016 when Bob Bradley became the first manager from the US in Premier League history.

Unfortunately for Swansea fans, it did not turn out so well.

Desperate to get one of their own in, Swansea’s Amercian owners plumped for Bradley but a CV full of MLS clubs and a stint at Egypt did not suggest he would be an immediate hit in Europe.

The result was eight ponts in 11 games with the team leaking goals and Bradley’s most lasting impact on English football was being the subject of a Soccer AM skit.

4. Frank de Boer – 77 days

In the summer of 2017, Crystal Palace were weighing up a choice of Roy Hodgson or Frank de Boer as their new manager and opted for the latter, hoping he could bring attractive football to Selhurst park.

An 85-day stint in charge of Inter Milan should have been a warning sign but Palace pushed on with the Dutchman, leading to disastrous results.

The Eagles lost the opening four league fixtures without scoring a single goal and De Boer was sacked after just 77 days in charge.

Jose Mourinho perhaps summed it up best when he later described De Boer as “the worst manager in the history of the Premier League”

3. Rene Meulensteen – 75 days

Rene Meulensteen is part of a long list of Sir Alex disciples who struggled away from Old Trafford.

The Dutchman spent six years at United before moving to Anzhi Makhachkala but his 16-day stint in charge of the Russian club did not put off Fulham who came calling in November 2013.

Meulensteen replaced Martin Jol and his advice to the players to “find their spirit animal” did not yield results.

Fulham won just three of Meulensteen’s 13 league games in charge before being replaced by hard taskmaster Felix Magath.

2. Les Reed – 41 days

Considering he had authored ‘The Official FA Guide to Basic Team Coaching’, you would have thought Les Reed would actually be good at it.

Having been part of the England setup from 1998 to 2004, during which time he managed to piss off Steven Gerrarrd so much that the Liverpool skipper said he had “no respect” for him, Reed joined Charlton initially as a consultant.

He then moved to an assistant manager role and when Iain Dowie was sacked in November 2004, Reed was promoted to the job but lasted just six weeks.

In that period, Charlton won just one game and were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two Wycombe.

Reed took a hammering in the press before being sacked on Christmas Eve.

The 72-year-old is now working with Wrexham as an advisor.

1. Sam Allardyce – 30 days

In May 2023, Leeds United hit the panic button marked ‘Big Sam’ with the club facing relegation from England’s top light.

Javi Gracia had lasted just two and a half months at the helm, leaving Leeds on the brink of relegation, and Allardyce was given four games to save them.

Unfortunately for a man who prided himself on avoiding relegation, the team managed three defeats and one draw during his tenure and were sent down.

After relegation was confirmed, Allardyce left, saying he was not ready for a “a long-term project.”

