The 10 slowest players in the Premier League according to EA FC 25

Three players from Manchester United make up the list of the slowest Premier League players in EA FC 25.

The one constant that life can offer us above anything else is that no matter what they do differently year on year, pace and speed will always be the most important part of EA FC/FIFA.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 slowest Premier League players in the brand new game, so that you can make some very informed decisions.

=10. Dan Burn

A cult hero at Newcastle United, Burn has performed admirably for Eddie Howe’s side since his 2022 move from Brighton but can often be left for dead by speedy opposition forwards.

The defender has unsurprisingly been given a pace rating of 42 on FC25, but is still rated as 78 overall.

=10. Jack Stephens

The captain of newly-promoted Southampton, Stephens has been at St Mary’s since 2011 and has racked up 185 appearances for the club.

But the 30-year-old isn’t exactly a speed demon, as demonstrated by his FC25 pace rating of 42. Anybody attempting to keep the Saints in the top flight on this year’s game may prefer an upgrade against the best attackers.

=8. Lewis Dunk

Dunk is a Premier League stalwart and has been part of Brighton’s defensive rearguard ever since their promotion to the division in 2017.

The 32-year-old has a defensive and physicality rating of 80 on FC25, but his speed rating of 41 might be punished against opponents who utilise lightning counter-attacks.

=8. Michael Keane

Keane has come in for criticism from Everton supporters for some of his early season performances in 2024-25, with the Toffees chucking in goals with alarming regularity.

The defender was a solid Premier League player around four or five years ago, but comes with a 75 rating on FC25 and pace of 41 – an 11-point decrease from last year’s game.

7. Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles is Newcastle’s club captain but is yet to play for the club in the 2024-25 season due to injury.

The 30-year-old comes with a pace rating of 40 on FC25, meaning Lascelles would be a prime candidate to sell for any users playing as Newcastle on Career Mode.

6. Casemiro

Not only has Casemiro been downgraded from an 89-rated to an 84, but his in-game stats have taken an absolute battering this year.

Following a subpar year with Manchester United, he’s lost 25 pace and comes with a speed rating of 38 in this year’s game. You have to say that is incredibly realistic.

5. Harry Maguire

The much-maligned Maguire is still proving useful for United, as shown by his last-minute equaliser against Porto in October 2024, but the defender was never known for his pace even during his prime.

FC25 have given the England defender a pace rating of 37, a decrease of nine from last year’s game. But his physicality of 82 and overall rating of 80 means he’s not a complete write-off.

=3. Willy Boly

A semi-regular in Nottingham Forest’s defence, Boly is now 33 and has seen his pace rating drop from 55 to 34 in FC25.

The Ivory Coast international was due to become a free agent at the end of last season, but signed a contract extension with Fortest and expressed his pleasure at staying at the City Ground.

“I’m very happy to extend my stay at the club and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve next season,” Boly said. “The support of the fans has been incredible and I can’t wait to continue playing in front of them.”

“Willy has been an important player for our group, on and off the pitch,” said chief football officer Ross Wilson. “He is a popular figure around the training ground and we are all pleased that his time in Nottingham continues.”

=3. Craig Dawson

Dawson is the most experienced defender in the Wolves squad, but the 77-rated player has never been a speed demon and comes with a pace rating of 34 in FC25.

The 34-year-old was dubbed Ballon D’awson during his West Ham days and you could do a lot worse than persevere with the centre-back if you play as Wolves in this year’s game.

2. Jonny Evans

Manchester United were recruiting considerable experience when they brought Evans back to Old Trafford last year.

The 36-year-old has spent near enough his entire career in the Premier League and still does a job for United to this day.

But his pace rating of 33 on FC25 means he’d be one player to gently phase out if the challenge of returning United to their perch appeals to you.

1. Jannik Vestergaard

The award for the Premier League’s slowest player according to FC25 goes to Vestergaard, who comes with a pace rating of 32.

The Leicester and Denmark defender played in the Foxes’ first two Premier League matches, but hasn’t played in any competition since. Any FC25 players favouring mobility in their backline will probably be advised to look elsewhere.