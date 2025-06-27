Huge Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with signing some of the stars of the Under-21 European Championship

Many youngsters have taken advantage of the shop window and proven themselves to be good potential signings.

We’ve looked into six under-21 Euros stars who Premier League clubs could sign, from Danes to Italians.

Jorrel Hato

Already seen as one of the most promising defensive talents in the world before the Euros, Ajax defender Hato has done himself no harm during the tournament.

The 19-year-old, who can play as a centre-back or left-back, was directly involved in eight Eredivisie goals last term, and has long been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Talks with both clubs have been reported, and given that the Netherlands have not conceded in their last two games, Hato’s stock might rise further.

Niccolo Pisilli

Reports at the beginning of the tournament suggested Tottenham had agreed the basis of a deal to sign Roma midfielder Pisilli, something his agent denied, but suggested there was indeed Spurs interest in the midfielder.

Pisilli’s performances since then might well have ensured that interest has advanced.

After coming on off the bench in Italy’s first two games, the midfielder was granted a start in the third, and made the most of it by scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Spain.

Clement Bischoff

A 19-year-old wide man from Denmark, who plies his trade at Brondby and was directly involved in eight goals in all competitions last season, Bischoff feels exactly the type of player Tottenham boss Thomas Frank would be all over.

Indeed, he hails from the Spurs manager’s old club and is a very promising player of the same nationality.

Bischoff shone in a Denmark side that reached the quarter-finals.

He scored twice in the tournament, including the opener in the quarters against France, though his side could not hold on, dumped out in a 3-2 loss.

Omari Hutchinson

Naturally, a lot of the English squad already ply their trade in the Premier League, with some players coming through a big-club academy and beginning to star there – Ethan Nwaneri a prime example.

Hutchinson came from a big club’s academy in Chelsea – after leaving Arsenal – and was allowed to leave for Ipswich, where he carried on his academy form in senior football.

After a return of 16 direct goal contributions in the second tier, Ipswich made it to the Premier League, and Hutchinson was directly involved in five goals.

Unlikely to be happy with dropping back down to the second tier, top-flight sides will be aware of the opportunity of landing the star, who assisted in England’s final group match before the quarter-finals.

Djaoui Cisse

So far, only Germany’s Woltemade has outscored Cisse, which is a great achievement given he’s been playing in central midfield.

Cisse had only played one game for France’s under-21s before the tournament, but scored three times in his last two games, including an important striker in the quarter-final victory over Denmark.

Cisse has played just 16 Ligue 1 games for Rennes over the past two seasons, and big clubs will surely see him as a player who’s worthy of more involvement than that.

Ernest Poku

Poku scored the only goal as the Netherlands dumped Portugal out of the tournament in the quarter-finals and he has previous for goal involvements in big games.

Of his 10 direct goal involvements for AZ Alkmaar in club football last term, 21-year-old striker/winger Poku added three assists in the Europa League, a goal in the semi-final KNVB Cup and an assist in the final, which his side lost.

Already showing a lot of maturity in senior football, Poku might make a great asset for a Premier League side.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The England U21 XI from Lee Carsley’s first game in charge



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every previous winner of the Under-21 European Championship?

