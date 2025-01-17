The Premier League top six looks a little different this season with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United enjoying strong campaigns.

As it stands, the top six have all played each other at least once which means we can analyse the head-to-head table for the league’s star performers.

These games often have a strong say in the outcome of title races, top-four races and other European places.

So who has done best out of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle United in their direct head-to-head clashes in 2024-25 so far?

This season has proven to be a very evenly matched set of results between the top-positioning sides. No club has managed to better two wins or collect any more than nine points in total.

Arne Slot’s side sits top of the mini-league while the only team to defeat them sits bottom in Forest who were unbeaten against the league leaders this season.

Despite Man City’s dropoff, they have managed to maintain a strong record, losing just once to Liverpool at Anfield. In fact, they’ve struggled more with teams lower down the table.

In third place, Newcastle have bounced back to the type of form that secured Champions League form in 2023 and have risen to the occasion in the big games thanks to Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and their three-man mifield.

Arsenal have seen an inconsistent patch of form this season and it has bled into the big games. Earning draws with Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, they tasted defeat to Newcastle in the league at St.James Park, but beat Forest comfortably 3-0 at the Emirates.

Chelsea follow them having underwhelmed when it really matters. Slot conceded they were the better side in their game at Anfield which they lost, while City gave them an opening day lesson when the club was still in a moment of crisis balancing new signings and a new manager.

They did manage to beat Newcastle but they will disappointed with their overall record.

Lastly, Forest sit bottom of this table but they sit third in the Premier League two points behind second-placed Arsenal and six off Liverpool.

In what is the story of the season so far, Nuno Espirito Sanchez has worked wonders and any European football would represent an iconic year for the club.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 8 signings Newcastle made alongside Alexander Isak

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 100 Premier League goals?

Here’s the full mini-table. We’ve ranked them in order of points per game from the top six outings so far, with goal difference used if they’re level. We’ll be keeping this one updated throughout the season so make sure you check back.

6. Nottingham Forest

Played: 6

Won: 1

Drawn: 2

Lost: 3

Goals for: 4

Goals against: 11

Goal difference: -7

Points: 5

Points per game: 0.83

5. Chelsea

Played: 5

Won: 1

Drawn: 2

Lost: 2

Goals for: 5

Goals against: 7

Goal difference: -2

Points: 5

Points per game: 1.0

4. Arsenal

Played: 5

Won: 1

Drawn: 3

Lost: 1

Goals for: 8

Goals against: 6

Goal difference: +2

Points: 6

Points per game: 1.2

3. Liverpool

Played: 6

Won: 2

Drawn: 3

Lost: 1

Goals for: 10

Goals against:8

Goal difference: +2

Points: 9

2. Newcastle United

Played: 5

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 1

Goals for: 9

Goals against: 7

Goal difference: +2

Points: 8

Points per game: 1.6

1. Manchester City

Played: 5

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 1

Goals for: 8

Goals against: 5

Goal difference: +3

Points: 8

Points per game: 1.6

Points per game: 1.5