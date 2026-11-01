The 2026-27 Premier League season has already given us some absolute beauties. And we’re not even close to the halfway point yet.

We’ve already witnessed some extraordinary strikes, with long-range rockets, outrageous individual efforts and slick team moves all catching the eye.

But which have been the very best? We’ve ranked our 10 favourite Premier League goals of the season so far.

10. Keane Lewis-Potter vs Tottenham Hotspur

Team moves can be just as pleasing as solo efforts when it feels like the shot is the end of a beautifully orchestrated move.

Such an example came in Brentford’s 3-0 beating of Tottenham and the Bees opening the scoring via Lewis-Potter who was the final cog in a well oiled machine.

Brentford cut Spurs’ defence apart. Mamadou Sangare picked out Dango Ouattara who returned the pass and by the time he had done, Sangare had got into the box without a single Spurs player following him.

Sangare then had the presence of mind to look up and pick out a completely unmarked Lewis-Potter who finished off the team move by rolling the ball into the net.

9. Emi Buendia vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs certainly gave Buendia a helping hand as they opted to give him all the time in the world on the edge of the box but they were probably not anticipating such a sweetly hit strike.

Given that freedom, Buendia picked out the top corner but what made it especially satisfying was that it was the opposite corner to where he was facing.

Kinsky did not stand a chance.

8. Kevin Schade vs Leeds United

It was a wonderfully inventive finish from Schade who had such little space to work with.

Away at Leeds, the ball was crossed in at pace and all Schade could do was poke a foot at it.

The mere mortals of us would probably have got our toe on it and sent it out for a goal kick but Schade was able to give it a cushioned glance, allowing it to go over the keeper and in at the far post.

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7. Rayan Cherki vs Crystal Palace

Not every beautiful goal has to be a long-range screamer and it comes as little surprise that Rayan Cherki is the author of the most difficult technical skill so far this season.

Cherki has scored plenty of goals with his quick feet over the years but his best of the campaign was in City’s 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace.

Cherki gets the ball on the edge of the box, dribbles past one slide tackle and then holds off the pressure of Chris Richards to work a way to goal.

His shot is actually very slow but it was perfectly placed as Dean Henderson had already committed to going to the near post, the most logical place of where Cherki would try to shoot.

6. Bruno Guimaraes vs Sunderland

The angle of Bruno Guimaraes’ body when he hits this ball makes no sense.

He is completely leaning back, so much so that he is not that far from sitting down and by the time he is done swinging, his right foot has crossed over past his left.

And yet, it is a perfectly hit shot into the top corner. It is extra enjoyable as it comes off the bar on the way.

The fact there is the added needle of an ex-Newcastle man scoring against Sunderland also improves it.

5. Julio Enciso vs Hull City

There’s a lot to love about Enciso’s effort against Hull.

Firstly, there’s the fact he does not go down despite an Oli McBurnie shove.

Then, he has the footwork and the presence of mind to skip forward, move the ball onto his left and then flick it past the closing defender.

READ: Julio Enciso is the old-school Barclays baller modern football desperately needs more of

And then, when presented with defender Nobel Mendy, he looks to go one way and onto his strong foot, causing the defender to move across only to then cut back, take a touch and set up a chance with his left.

It may be his weaker foot and yet Enciso was still able to pick out the corner and give the goalkeeper little chance.

Just lovely stuff.

4. Harvey Barnes vs Bournemouth

There is something about a perfectly placed curled effort that is just very aesthetically pleasing.

Barnes picked up the ball deep down the left flank for Newcastle, shifts his way past the defender before getting his shot off.

The effort was a quick-moving curled finish past Djordje Petrovic who had only just dived by the time the ball was in the net.

It was a particularly needed bit of solo magic as Newcastle had just gone 2-0 down at home to the Cherries.

3. Ainsley Maitland-Niles vs Manchester United

Goals from distance are always enjoyable but when it rescues a last-minute point against Manchester United, it’s even better.

Maitland-Niles had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes when the ball rolled to him just outside the penalty area. He did not take a touch before as he shot without even breaking stride.

Senne Lammens could only watch as it sailed into the very top left corner.

2. Diego Gomez vs Crystal Palace

You can tell a player and team is feeling confident when they are pulling off goals from the halfway line.

Brighton were already leading 1-0 after five minutes when Gomez gets the ball inside his own half. Instead of passing to a teammate, he immediately looks to see where goalkeeper Walter Benitez is and, spotting he was off his line, goes for it.

One of the most pleasing aspects of the shot was that it was not a high lob into the air then bounced on the way into the goal. This was a shot that stayed the same height in the air until the exact moment it needed to drop for it to creep in under the bar.

His halfway line hit the net before the ground which is a sign of how good a shot it was and there was no one on the planet happier than him at that moment.

1. Lewis Dunk vs Coventry City

This would already be the best goal of the season but something about it coming from a 6ft 4’ centre back who had previously scored one goal in the past two seasons makes it all the better.

Dunk picks the ball up from 30 yards and decides to just have a crack. What he produced was the most perfect, dipping shot that a full-stretch Carl Rushworth didn’t even get close to.

It had an xG of 0.03 and is pleasingly the only shot he has taken all season.

It just beats Gomez’s effort. Just.

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