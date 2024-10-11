The 10 highest paid teenagers in the Premier League: Kobbie Mainoo absent…

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo does not feature in the Premier League’s top 10 top-paid teenagers, according to industry estimates.

Mainoo is widely regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in English football, but according to Capology his current wage packet is ‘just’ £20,000 per week.

The 19-year-old England international signed his last contract extension last year, but you imagine he’ll get a massive pay increase when he signs his next one if he continues on his current trajectory.

With all estimates via Capology, here are the 10 highest-paid teenagers in the Premier League right now, featuring their estimated weekly wages.

=10. Gustavo Nunes – £25,000

“I am very excited that we have managed to sign Gustavo,” Thomas Frank said when Brighton signed the highly-rated Brazilian from Gremio back in August.

“It is another good signing; we have fought with other clubs. He is a winger who can go past players one-on-one. He is direct and he can create.

“Gustavo has a lot of potential and of course we need to maximise that in every aspect. He needs time to settle, but this is a very exciting signing.”

Nunes is yet to make his debut for Frank’s Bees but we wouldn’t be surprised if he turns out to be brilliant. Brentford usually know what they’re doing, don’t they?

=10. Luis Guilherme – £25,000

Another 18-year-old Brazilian winger who arrived in the summer, Guilherme joined West Ham from Palmeiras.

We’re yet to see what the Brazil Under-20 international will offer Julen Lopetegui’s Hammers, but he made his long-awaited debut with a late cameo in their 4-1 victory over Ipswich at the weekend.

=10. Rico Lewis – £25,000

Manchester City seem to be producing exceptionally talented youngsters at a rate of knots, albeit with many – like flag bearer Cole Palmer – going on to ply their trade away from The Etihad.

Lewis looks like he might be another Phil Foden, though, with the potential to kick on and establish himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola’s first-team players.

He’s yet to fully establish himself in one position, but the serious injury suffered by Rodri could well see the 19-year-old afforded regular opportunities in midfield this season.

He’s contracted at City until 2028, having signed his current deal last summer, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see him given a lucrative extension if his stock rises as expected.

=10. Wilson Odobert – £25,000

A late-window curveball signing by Tottenham, Odobert showed some flashes of his quality in Burnley’s otherwise miserable relegation campaign last term.

Spurs didn’t need to offer sky-high wages in order to land the young Frenchman’s signature. One of their other teenage summer signings reportedly takes home three times as much.

=10. Facundo Buonanotte – £25,000

Already a full Argentina international, Buonanotte has caught the eye at Brighton since he was signed from Rosario Central but now finds himself out on loan at newly-promoted Leicester City.

He signed a new deal at the Amex shortly before departing, so he’s evidently still in Brighton’s long-term thinking. But more gametime at Leicester looks a smart move given the wealth of wide, attacking options that Brighton suddenly find themselves blessed with.

It hasn’t been confirmed but you’d imagine that the Foxes are picking up most, if not all, of the tab for his relatively meagre wages.

=5. Evan Ferguson – £30,000

The Republic of Ireland international was talked up as potentially Brighton’s next £100million asset around this time last year, in the wake of a devastatingly efficient hat-trick against Newcastle.

Unfortunately, Ferguson hasn’t really kicked on since then, having missed most of last season through injury and now finding himself behind a rejuvenated Danny Welbeck in Fabian Hurzeler’s pecking order.

Still, he’s not yet 20 and has time on his side to come good. Brighton have his value protected with a long-running deal that expires in 2029.

=5. Dean Huijsen – £30,000

It was something of a coup for Bournemouth to land Huijsen, a much-hyped defender from Juventus, in the summer – and evidently offered a healthy wage packet in order to beat off the competition.

The centre-back, who has represented both the Netherlands and Spain at youth level, has had an iffy start to his Premier League career but undoubtedly possesses bags of potential.

Exactly the kind of player you imagine the Cherries flipping for a colossal profit two or three years down the line.

3. Marc Guiu – £50,000

La Masia graduate Guiu broke through with goals in La Liga and the Champions League for Barcelona, but the Catalan club allowed him to leave for Chelsea for a small potatoes fee of just €6million in the summer.

Chelsea are reportedly paying the 18-year-old striker £50,000 a week. Given Barca’s financial constraints, you can imagine that they baulked in contract renegotiations if that’s what his agent was demanding.

2. Archie Gray – £75,000

The England youth international has only played a fringe role in Tottenham’s up-and-down 2024-25 campaign so far, but he’s earned rave reviews for his performances in the cup competitions.

The Championship has increasingly proven itself as fertile ground for developing talent – just take a look at the likes of Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Leeds United commanded a higher fee than any of those players for their academy jewel but he might just prove worth it. Either way, Spurs were always going to blow Gray’s boyhood club out of the water when it came to what they could offer in wages.

1. Leny Yoro – £115,000

Gray isn’t the Premier League’s highest-paid teenager, though. Not by a long shot.

Fellow summer signing Yoro, the 18-year-old centre-back who joined Manchester United from Lille, has signed a deal worth north of £100,000 per week – which reportedly sees him above older, established names like Gabriel Magalhaes, Ederson, Dominic Solanke and Nicolas Jackson in the overall wage rankings.

Manchester United’s ability to land one of Europe’s top-rated young defenders was seen by many as a statement of their intent under INEOS, especially with the likes of Real Madrid reportedly interested.

A big offer in terms of wages was always going to be necessary.