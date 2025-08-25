Superstar names from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City, as well as one of Manchester United’s marquee summer signings, are among the frontrunners for the Premier League‘s top goalscorers of 2025 so far.

We’re still at the embryonic stage of the new 2025-26 campaign, but which players have picked up where they left off last term?

Here are the Premier League’s top 10 goalscorers over the calendar year of 2025 so far:

10. Antoine Semenyo – 8

Semenyo picked up where he left off after his best season yet, notching a brace at Anfield in his first appearance of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Bournemouth and Ghana winger’s stock just keeps on rising. Continue on this trajectory and we’d be amazed if Champions League clubs aren’t eyeing up his signature next summer.

9. Ollie Watkins – 8

Aston Villa’s all-time top Premier League goalscorer kicked off 2025 with links to Arsenal.

The Gunners’ approach was ultimately rebuffed and Watkins remained at Villa Park, their undisputed main man following Jhon Duran’s move to Saudi Arabia.

We’re surprised that Watkins’ name hasn’t appeared more in this summer’s transfer gossip columns, given Newcastle’s well-publicised striker search.

He’s integral to their hopes of European qualification this season, despite drawing a blank in the opening two matches.

8. Jarrod Bowen – 8

From one main man to another.

West Ham’s captain and most consistently reliable attacking outlet, Bowen has been a revelation since he joined the club from Hull City five years ago.

He’s scored eight Premier League goals in 2025, which is no mean feat for a Hammers side currently plunging the depths under Graham Potter.

7. Bryan Mbeumo – 10

Mbeumo was in the form of his life last season.

Given that output, it appeared inevitable he’d leave Brentford and sure enough – after long, drawn-out negotiations – he eventually joined Manchester United in the summer.

He’s yet to open his account for the Red Devils, but he looked lively and more than capable of continuing his Brentford form at Old Trafford.

6. Yoane Wissa – 10

The second Brentford forward to hit double figures in the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign, Wissa remains with the club… for now.

Keith Andrews’ Bees have turned down an offer in the region of £40million for Wissa, who has made his intentions clear to leave.

But he’s reportedly returned to training and we expect to see him back on the pitch, one way or another, in the coming weeks.

5. Jean-Philippe Mateta – 10

Eberechi Eze has gone and Crystal Palace will be sweating on the future of club captain Marc Guehi until the window closes, but another key pillar of Oliver Glasner’s impressive project looks set to remain at Selhurst Park.

It’s been quite the year for the striker. Alongside his 10 league goals, he played a key role in the build-up to Eberechi Eze’s FA Cup final match-winner.

He then got on the scoresheet himself on the return to Wembley in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

All that after a nasty head injury that threatened to take his ear clean off and resulted in 25 stitches. Hard as nails, that man.

4. Erling Haaland – 10

Manchester City have actually been pretty decent in 2025 when it comes to their league results, but you’re still left with the feeling that Pep Guardiola’s winning machine is yet to clank fully back into gear.

Their No.9 has come under particular criticism, an obvious lightning rod that sticks out like a sore thumb when things aren’t clicking around him.

Still, even with collective questions and injury issues, Haaland’s been pretty prolific – ten goals from just 14 Premier League appearances in 2025, averaging one every 119 minutes.

3. Chris Wood – 11

It was wonderful to see Wood produce by far the best goalscoring campaign of his Premier League career, well into his thirties.

Not since he was leading the line for Gary Monk’s Leeds United almost a decade ago has he managed a 20-goal season.

And he remained pretty consistent throughout, notching nine of said goals in the second half of the campaign. Two more goals on the opening weekend of 2025-26 hinted that this late-career purple patch is no flash in the pan.

2. Alexander Isak – 11

The name on everyone’s lips this summer, all the noise around Isak has been a direct result of his exceptional form for Newcastle.

Undoubtedly the Magpies ‘ best striker since Alan Shearer, the Swede helped end the club’s 56-year trophy drought by scoring their second goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final.

He also fired them to Champions League qualification, notching 21 Premier League goals – including 11 in the crunch months from January onwards. No wonder they’re fighting tooth and nail to keep him.

Liverpool will be a serious force to be reckoned with if they can partner him with…

1. Mohamed Salah – 13

Liverpool’s Egyptian King was unquestionably the best player of the 2025-26 campaign. He fired Arne Slot’s Reds to the Premier League title with an outrageous tally of 29 goals and 18 assists.

Salah’s goal output actually slowed down a bit in the final months of the season, but even then he remains ahead of every other Premier League forward in the goalscoring stakes.

A bona fide Premier League legend.

