The top seven head-to-head table in 2024-25: Arsenal ahead of Liverpool…

Arsenal have the best record against the Premier League’s top seven sides this season, having moved ahead of Liverpool in the head-to-head table following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Champions Liverpool have the best record in games involving the traditional ‘big six’ this season, but it’s worth asking the question of whether that still has relevance in 2025.

One of Tottenham and Manchester United will admittedly be playing in the Champions League next season but their league form has been dismal – they sit as low as 17th and 16th respectively. Newcastle United and Aston Villa, meanwhile, are now routinely challenging for Champions League qualification.

As things stand, there has been a clear discrepancy between the top seven sides – all of whom have wrapped up European qualification in one way or another with games to spare – and the rest of the division.

Liverpool have taken 20 points from their 12 games against the top seven sides this season. Arne Slot’s Reds have won five and lost just two of their meetings with the Premier League’s best and brightest this season – while they dropped five points against Arsenal and Chelsea only after wrapping up the league title.

But it’s actually Arsenal that boast the best record against the Premier League top seven this season.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have finished a long way behind Liverpool this season, but they’ve taken one more point against the top sides – suggesting that it was falling short against sides lower down the table was where they went wrong in the title race this season.

The runners-up have gone unbeaten against Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea this season. The only defeat they’ve suffered against the top seven was away at Newcastle United.

Looking at the other end of the head-to-head top seven table, Chelsea sit bottom. Enzo Maresca’s Blues have taken just 11 points from their 11 games against the top seven this season, although they could move up – and clinch Champions League football in the process – with a victory over Nottingham Forest next week.

Here’s how the head-to-head table between this season’s top seven stacks up in full.

Note: All teams have played 12 games, having played one another home and away, apart from Nottingham Forest and Chelsea who face one another on the final weekend.

1. Arsenal — 21pts, +10 GD

2. Liverpool — 20pts, +6 GD

3. Manchester City — 17pts, +2 GD

4. Newcastle United — 17pts, -2 GD

5. Aston Villa — 14pts, -6 GD

6. Nottingham Forest— 12pts, -7 GD (Played 11)

7. Chelsea — 11pts, -3 GD (Played 11)

