Antoine Semenyo is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League and several clubs are eyeing him up ahead of the January window.

It was recently revealed that Bournemouth could be powerless to stop his departure in January as his contract includes a £65million release clause that will be active in January.

Amid the speculation, we’ve gone through five sides who could realistically sign the Bournemouth star in January.

Liverpool

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, Semenyo would be a natural fit into Anre Slot’s system.

While Liverpool are blessed with plenty of forward options, they don’t quite have anyone that’s in the same profile as Semenyo.

The 26-year-old would add pace, power and pressing to Liverpool’s forward line and would be a useful asset on either flank.

Given the Bournemouth star ticks plenty of boxes for the Reds, it’s no surprise that they are one of the most prominent clubs being linked with him at this stage.

With Liverpool’s ties to Bournemouth via their sporting director Richard Hughes, they will likely be at the front of the queue come January.

Manchester City

According to Sky Sport, City are also keeping tabs on the Bournemouth star ahead of January.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been overly reliant on Erling Haaland’s goal so far, given he’s the only City player to have scored more than one Premier League goal so far this season.

An addition like Semenyo could give them the edge in the title race in the second half of the season, especially if he’s able to maintain his current form.

Tottenham

Spurs are also among the clubs interested in signing Semenyo in January.

It’s been well documented that Tottenham are in the market for a new left-winger and the Bournemouth star would tick plenty of boxes for them.

Thomas Frank has also made it clear in the past that he’s a big fan of the 25-year-old.

“Semenyo can play wherever he wants to play. He’s a fantastic player,” Frank said while he was the Brentford boss last season.

“I think he’s been the best individual player for Bournemouth this season. He is definitely a player we need to look out for and do our best to close down.”

Chelsea

When a dynamic winger is on the market, Chelsea are usually one of the clubs interested.

Despite being well-stocked in the wide departments, that hasn’t stopped Chelsea from signing players in the past.

Indeed, they have been linked with the Bournemouth star previously, but it remains to be seen whether they’ll revisit him in January.

Manchester United

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Semenyo over the summer, but instead opted to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

News of his £65million release clause will have sounded the alarm bells at Old Trafford, although United arguably have bigger priorities to fix first.

