Time is ticking down on the summer transfer window and plenty of Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea have players they are hoping to get rid of.

With plenty of business still to be done between now and deadline day, it’s gearing up to be a busy 10 days in the transfer market.

From former title winners to up-and-coming talents, here is an XI of players that clubs could try to offload in the final days of the transfer window.

GK: Andre Onana

United’s interest in the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emi Martinez tells you just how unsure they are of Onana’s future in the team.

Since arriving from Inter in 2023, he has never inspired confidence between the sticks and in an ideal world, United would sell on and put that money towards a new shot-stopper.

To date, finding a buyer has proven to be a real challenge, with reports of the likes of Monaco being interested only to be put off by the £30m asking price.

RB: Ben Chilwell

Apologies to the usually left-sided Chilwell but we have swapped wings to fit him in this team.

The former England first choice signed for Chelsea in 2020 at a cost of £45m but injuries and improvements elsewhere have made him fall down the pecking order.

He spent last season on loan at Palace, winning the FA Cup, but Chelsea now want to get rid of the player whose contract expires in 2027.

CB: Jakub Kiwior

Gabriel’s injury towards the latter stage of last season gave Kiwior an extended run in the team but it seems that was not enough to convince Arteta who brought in Cristhian Mosquera as backup for the William Saliba/Gabriel partnership.

That has left Kiwior down the pecking order and is reportedly “determined” to leave the club as a result of being left out of the squad against United.

Palace have been linked with him, which Arsenal may give the green light to after signing Eze.

CB: Marc Guehi

In an ideal world, Guehi would put pen to paper and Palace would get to keep their club captain, but the 25-year-old has made it clear that’s not happening.

With that in mind, Palace want to sell the player this summer so they avoid losing him on a free next season and it is Liverpool he has been most closely linked with.

Palace want £45m but Liverpool think he is worth £10m less than that. Time will tell which side cracks first.

“If he doesn’t want to sign a contract we have to look at it,” Palace chairman Steve Parish told Channel 5.

“It’s a difficult situation. If you’re in Europe the financial rules are a lot tighter than the Premier League.

“Players leaving on a free is not an ideal situation for a football club. That’s a situation we will have to see in the next 11 days.”

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko was one of the key early signings from Mikel Arteta as he looked to take them from the league’s laughing stock to title contenders, but the Ukrainian has been left behind as the squad talent has improved.

It was Pep Guardiola who first converted him to a full back, but now the 28-year-old has Ricard Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly ahead of him, making game time seem increasingly unlikely.

He’s made his displeasure known, saying “a player who doesn’t play is nothing” and has been linked with La Liga clubs.

CM: Yves Bissouma

While the rest of the squad were determined to make a good impression on their new boss, Bissouma decided to show up late on a number of occasions.

Thomas Frank was having none of it, leaving him out of the Super Cup squad, and the club could now look to sell on the player.

Everton are linked but David Moyes will need assurances from the player and his entourage that his attitude will improve before they sanction any deal.

CM: Kalvin Phillips

Once the future of England’s midfield, Kalvin Phillips has not even turned 30 yet but his international career already seems over.

The Marcelo Bielsa disciple is not the first player to be swallowed up by the big club machine but looking back, his move to Manchester City must seem like the wrong decision.

No longer the guaranteed first choice and with a manager who publicly called him “overweight”, Phillips’ confidence appears to have fallen through the floor and even a loan spell at Ipswich did not get him back to his best.

He still has three more years on his City deal but he could do with a club where he feels valued and one that allows him to shine.

CM: Harvey Elliott

Liverpool’s summer signings have pushed Elliott down the pecking order and the club may want to cash in on a player they bought for £4.3M in 2019.

He was linked with Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window but that trail seems to have gone cold and now RB Leipzig are thought to be the front runners.

Liverpool are reportedly open to the sale and could use the money to fund their pursuit of Alexander Isak.

RW: Alejandro Garnacho

Almost two years since he scored a bicycle kick that won the Goal of the Season award, Garnacho’s United career has died a death.

Ever since Ruben Amorim arrived, the Argentinian has been consigned to the subs bench and this summer he was one of five players told they were free to leave.

The most likely destination is Chelsea but they are playing hardball with their offer of around £30m. United want significantly more than that and time is ticking for the two parties to agree to a deal.

It’s also worth mentioning Jadon Sancho, who the club are desperately trying to offload before deadline day.

ST: Nicolas Jackson

There is no denying Enzo Maresca is one of the more blunt Premier League bosses, which is why it was not surprising to hear him say Jackson is free to leave.

The striker has been training with the first team but will not be part of the matchday squad going forward, with a range of clubs linked with him.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and even Arsenal have been linked but a price of around £60m has so far put them all off.

LW: Raheem Sterling

Believe it or not but Sterling is somehow still only 30. Maybe the fact he started so young has also led to a significant decline in his abilities despite his relatively early age and now, the former Manchester City and Liverpool winger is again having a hard time finding a new club.

His loan spell at Arsenal did not do much to attract potential suitors with just one goal and five assists in 28 matches and considering he is £325,000 a week, it is easy to see why no club has come in for him yet.

That gives the player a choice then – stay at Chelsea and collect your paycheque until June 2027, knowing you will most likely never play, or take a pay cut and move elsewhere.

With 599 professional games under his belt, his legs are almost certainly gone, which may make a move away from the physicality of England a better bet.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 biggest transfer hijackings of all time: Eze, Gascoigne, Keane…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs?