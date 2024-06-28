7 Premier League transfers you may have missed during Euro 2024 so far

While everybody has been occupied with watching Euro 2024, some Premier League clubs have been quietly getting on with their transfer business.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have generally held fire so far, but that doesn’t mean other teams haven’t already strengthened their squads.

We’ve scoured the Premier League to bring you seven completed transfers that may have slipped under your radar this summer.

Luis Guilherme

Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme became Julien Lopetegui’s first signing at West Ham after joining from Palmierias for £25million.

The 18-year-old, who made his Palmeiras debut in 2023 and played for the club in this season’s Copa Libertadores. has signed a five-year contract at the London Stadium.

“I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a club that trusted in my work,” he told the club’s website.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I’ll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development.”

It’s an atypical signing for the Hammers, who tended to sign more experienced players under David Moyes, and a coup for sporting director Tim Steidten.

Adam Lallana

Newly-promoted Southampton have gone back to the future with the signing of Adam Lallana from Brighton.

Lallana was a free agent after his contract with Brighton expired at the end of last season and has decided to return to St Mary’s and a club where he made more than 250 appearances before joining Liverpool in 2014.

“I’m extremely happy to come back to where it all started,” the 36-year-old said. “I’m really confident I’ve still got a lot to give to this football club.”

The former England midfielder said that once he discovered the Saints were interested in bringing him back to St Mary’s it “felt right in my head and in my heart that it was something I needed to pursue”.

He is the club’s first summer signing and boss Russell Martin said: “I’m delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him.

“Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League.”

Lloyd Kelly

After narrowly missing out on European football, Newcastle have begun strengthening their squad by signing Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.

Kelly spent the last five years at Bournemouth after joining from Bristol City, but his contract was set to expire at the end of the month and former manager Eddie Howe swooped in to bring him to St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old said the chance to work with Howe ensured the move “wasn’t a hard decision”.

“Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense,” Kelly said.

“I just can’t wait to get started.”

Pedro Lima

Wolves have beaten Chelsea to the signing of teenage defender Pedro Lima from Brazilian second-tier club Sport Recife in an £8.5million deal.

A Sport Recife statement read: “Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including the athlete’s approval of medical examinations conducted by the English club.

“President Yuri Romao and the football management committee will detail the operation in a statement when all acts related to the business have been completed.”

Blessed with enviable physical and technical abilities, Lima might prove to be a canny acquisition by Gary O’Neil.

Wes Foderingham

Despite the presence of Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski, West Ham have signed goalkeeper Wes Foderingham at the end of his contract at Sheffield United.

“It feels brilliant to be a Hammer,” Foderingham said after making 30 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season.

“They’re a fanbase that care deeply about their football club. It’s a family club as well, and I find it’s always better to play for a team where you have those supporters cheering you on week in, week out.

“The club has gone from strength to strength and I think I’m joining at a very, very good time.”

Hammers technical director Steidten added: “He’s had an esteemed career to date, including playing at the very highest level in the Premier League last year for Sheffield United.

“I’m sure that under the guidance of Xavi Valero, both Alphonse and Lukasz will benefit greatly from having another established keeper working alongside them on a daily basis.”

Chadi Riad

Crystal Palace fans are still understandably gutted that Michael Olise is set to join Bayern Munich, but the signing of Riad from Real Betis for £12million looks like another clever acquisition by the club.

The 20-year-old, who made 30 appearances for Betis in 2023-24, has joined the Eagles on a contract until June 2029.

“As a full international at just 20 years old, Chadi is an exciting young player who we are delighted to be able to welcome to the club,” said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Riad added: “I was interested in coming here because of the history of the club, and the league in which it plays.

“The club has high-level players who are young and I have come here to follow their same trajectory, to grow as they have grown.”

Eric da Silva Moreira

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Eric da Silva Moreira from St. Pauli.

“I’m really happy to be here. I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club,” said the 18-year-old.

“Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge. I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

Moreira, a Germany Under-17 international, only made his professional debut for St. Pauli last season and helped them win promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in 13 years.

Chief football officer Ross Wilson added: “We have a number of exciting young players in our squad already and we are pleased that Eric is another young player with high potential to add to our ranks.

“We have tracked his progress at both club and international level, and we are looking forward to his continued progression here with us.”