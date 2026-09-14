Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are all sitting in vastly contrasting places when you compare their wage bill rankings to their league positions after the first four games of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Of course, it’s early in the season. Very early. Four matches can tell us only so much about how the season will eventually play out, and the table is still taking shape.

Still, there are already some big, eye-catching differences between wage outlay and performance.

Newly-promoted Hull City lead the way. They are third in the Premier League despite having the 19th-highest wage bill, which stands at just £16million. That is a remarkable +16 difference between their league position and wage ranking.

Brighton and Brentford are joint-second in that regard. Brighton are fourth while ranking 15th for wages, with a £51million annual bill. Brentford are sixth despite having the 17th-highest wage bill, at £49million. No massive surprise there, given those two are the standard bearers for the data-led revolution and have led the way in terms of consistent overperformance for years now.

Ipswich have also made an impressive start. They occupy ninth place while sitting 18th in the wage rankings. Their annual wage bill is only £20million, giving them a +9 difference.

The traditional powerhouses have produced a mixed bag. Arsenal are top while having the third-highest wage bill in the division, at £154million. That puts them +2 ahead of their wage position, while Manchester City are second and exactly where their spending suggests. Both of them boast a 100% winning record so far and are where you’d expect them to be.

Chelsea are fifth with the seventh-highest wage bill, £97million, while top spenders Liverpool are enduring some teething problems under new boss Andoni Iraola – just one league win so far, and seventh in the actual table. The Reds have the highest wage bill in the Premier League at £177million but sit only seventh, giving them a -6 difference.

The other ‘Big Six’ underachievers are not hard to spot. Manchester United are 13th with the fourth-highest wage bill of £152million, while Tottenham are 17th with the fifth-highest at £138million. Oof.

Villa are even further off the pace. They are 19th despite having the sixth-highest wage bill, with £98million going on salaries. That puts them -13 against their wage ranking.

We’ve ranked every Premier League club by the gap between their league position and wage-bill ranking, from the biggest overperformers to the biggest underperformers. Keep an eye on this one as we’ll be keeping it updated as the season progresses.

Note: All wage bill data is via Capology.

20. Aston Villa

League Position: 19

Wage Bill Ranking: 6

Annual wage bill: £98m

Difference: -13

19. Tottenham

League Position: 17

Wage Bill Ranking: 5

Annual wage bill: £138m

Difference: -12

18. Manchester United

League Position: 13

Wage Bill Ranking: 4

Annual wage bill: £152m

Difference: -9

17. Crystal Palace

League Position: 16

Wage Bill Ranking: 9

Annual wage bill: £66m

Difference: -7

16. Liverpool

League Position: 7

Wage Bill Ranking: 1

Annual wage bill: £177m

Difference: -6

15. Fulham

League Position: 18

Wage Bill Ranking: 13

Annual wage bill: £57m

Difference: -5

14. Bournemouth

League Position: 15

Wage Bill Ranking: 11

Annual wage bill: £63m

Difference: -4

13. Nottingham Forest

League Position: 12

Wage Bill Ranking: 10

Annual wage bill: £64m

Difference: -2

12. Newcastle United

League Position: 10

Wage Bill Ranking: 8

Annual wage bill: £68m

Difference: -2

11. Coventry

League Position: 20

Wage Bill Ranking: 20

Annual wage bill: £13m

Difference: 0

10. Manchester City

League Position: 2

Wage Bill Ranking: 2

Annual wage bill: £177m

Difference: 0

9. Sunderland

League Position: 14

Wage Bill Ranking: 16

Annual wage bill: £50m

Difference: +2

8. Chelsea

League Position: 5

Wage Bill Ranking: 7

Annual wage bill: £97m

Difference: +2

7. Arsenal

League Position: 1

Wage Bill Ranking: 3

Annual wage bill: £154m

Difference: +2

6. Leeds United

League Position: 11

Wage Bill Ranking: 14

Annual wage bill: £53m

Difference: +3

5. Everton

League Position: 8

Wage Bill Ranking: 12

Annual wage bill: £59m

Difference: +4

4. Ipswich

League Position: 9

Wage Bill Ranking: 18

Annual wage bill: £20m

Difference: +9

3. Brentford

League Position: 6

Wage Bill Ranking: 17

Annual wage bill: £49m

Difference: +11

2. Brighton

League Position: 4

Wage Bill Ranking: 15

Annual wage bill: £51m

Difference: +11

1. Hull City

League Position: 3

Wage Bill Ranking: 19

Annual wage bill: £16m

Difference: +16

READ NEXT: Comparing every Premier League club’s squad cost to its 2026-27 league position



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