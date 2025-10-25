West Ham have not won any of their four matches since they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo in September 2025, marooning the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

After parting company with David Moyes in 2024, West Ham appointed Julen Lopetegui and backed him heavily in the transfer market.

However, it quickly became apparent that Lopetegui wasn’t the right man for the job and he was dismissed at the start of January, with West Ham sat 14th in the Premier League.

Graham Potter was his replacement, but won just six of his 25 matches in charge before being dismissed.

Nuno was brought in after his sacking by Nottingham Forest and earned a 1-1 draw at Everton in his first match as Hammers boss.

But the strugglers have lost to Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds in a series of increasingly disappointing performances. This will clearly not be a quick fix.

“It’s a simple explanation,” Nuno said after the 2-1 defeat at Leeds at the end of October, making him the first Hammers manager since Manuel Pellegrini to not win any of his first four matches in charge.

“We didn’t deal with the problems. We didn’t deal with many things. We have to work hard and be much better. I feel the players want to, but they switch off in many moments.”

The former Forest and Tottenham manager attempted to send a message of optimism to West Ham’s supporters, ensuring that he and his players took responsibility for their poor performances.

“Tomorrow we work,” he said.

“Now is the moment for sadness. Let’s keep on going. We need the fans since we arrive, it’s up to us. We need to give them something to deserve that support.”

To illustrate just how poor West Ham have been under their new manager, here is the Premier League table since they hired Nuno at the end of September 2025.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

READ NEXT: Ranking West Ham’s 23 mostly awful signings since winning the Conference League



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name West Ham’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?