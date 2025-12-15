The 2002-03 Premier League season was the first one I can remember following closely. In unrelated news, I’m constantly scanning for my first grey hair and my railcard eligibility is about to expire.

There are never truly original ideas anymore, only replicas based on past events or ones bastardised by AI. As a West Ham fan, my fear is growing that this year is an eerie return to 2003.

Then, as now, West Ham were embroiled in a relegation battle as years of bad decisions caught up with a complacent board.

One team was cut adrift (Sunderland then, Wolves now), while a newly-promoted side battled vainly against the odds (West Brom then, Burnley now).

A squad containing Joe Cole, Michael Carrick, Jermain Defoe, Trevor Sinclair, David James, Lee Bowyer, Freddie Kanoute and Glen Johnson staged a late-season rally to reach 42 points.

But the teams above them kept winning; Fulham, Aston Villa, financially troubled Leeds and Sam Allardyce’s stubborn Bolton. The Hammers went down with a points tally still unmatched by a relegated Premier League side.

This was a team capable of Champions League form (22 points from the final 11 games) that left itself too much to do. Back in the present, a similar scenario is brewing in East London.

West Ham played well for 80 minutes against Aston Villa, with the midfield finally looking competitive and several chances carved out against strong opposition.

But defensive lapses saw the lead squandered twice, before Alphonse Areola transformed into James and flapped hopelessly at Morgan Rogers’ long-range winner.

The Hammers should’ve beaten Brighton in their previous game, only to concede a last-minute equaliser. The 2003 team were masters of that too.

And it’s now no win in five league matches, with a trip to Manchester City between now and Christmas.

Since Nuno Espirito Santo arrived in late September, West Ham have been more organised and competitive. But Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brentford are all picking up better results.

Twenty-two years ago, the Hammers’ fate was decided by a 1-0 defeat at Bolton in April. This year, the 2-1 defeat at Elland Road in late October already feels ominous.

The squad is feeble, with Callum Wilson both the sole striker and unable to play a full 90 minutes. Nuno stuck on three defensive midfielders chasing the Villa game with few alternative options.

January cannot come quickly enough, with a striker and winger desperately needed. David Sullivan, who only spends in winter if Premier League status is on the line, cannot afford to get it wrong.

The sentiment in the fanbase is split, with some pointing to the improved displays as a sign that West Ham will just about avoid the drop.

But more are recognising that the points threshold to stay up is going to be higher than recent seasons – Leeds are on course for 38 – and performances without results are the equivalent of a chocolate teapot.

The Hammers need to win about nine matches from their remaining 22 between now and May – Europa Conference League form.

Like two decades ago, it’s starting to feel like West Ham’s fate has been sealed by a wretched start to the season.

The sole consolation? 2003 saw an Arsenal side bottle the title to a trophy-guzzling juggernaut from Manchester. At least that’s something to look forward to.

By Michael Lee

