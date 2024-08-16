As a Premier League club, you have to sell in order to buy… Theoretically. The Profit and Sustainability Rules laid out by the powers that be dictate that, essentially, you can’t spend megabucks unless you make megabucks in player sales, otherwise Everton get a points deduction.

Last season saw several fairly massive transfers going through, including one for England’s captain, plus Chelsea signing essentially an entire new squad. Again.

We’ve gone through the numbers and identified every Premier League club’s most expensive sale of 2023-24, and where they are now.

Arsenal – Folarin Balogun (£35million)

The USMNT striker tore it up in Ligue 1 in 2022-23, leading Reims’ attack and nothing 21 goals in the league alone.

Some thought Arsenal would be wise to hold onto him in 2023-24, but they decided to flog him to Monaco for a £35million fee, where he managed just eight goals in 32 games. Get this man back to Reims immediately.

Aston Villa – Cameron Archer (£18million)

Villa sold forward Cameron Archer to Sheffield United in the summer of 2023-24 for £18million, but they inserted a fairly complicated-sounding buy-back clause in the contract.

When the Blades were relegated, Villa bought their former striker back for a cut price, but now plan on sending him back out on loan elsewhere.

Bournemouth – Ben Pearson (£1.2million)

The 29-year-old midfielder is now at Championship outfit Stoke City after signing for an undisclosed fee which Transfermarkt states to have been around £1.2million.

The main thing to note here is that his Wikipedia photo looks like the lovechild of Joao Felix and Bruce Springsteen. It’s quite staggering.

Brentford – Mads Bidstrup (£5.1million)

After just eight Premier League appearances for the Bees, and a couple of loan spells away from the club, Brentford eventually sold Bidstrup to RB Salzburg for £5.1million, per Transfermarkt.

He sort of looks like Ser Brienne of Tarth.

Brighton – Moises Caicedo (£115million)

We’re talking big money now. Wedge. Brighton’s long, drawn-out sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, following a weird silent soap opera melodrama with Liverpool, was the second-most expensive transfer of the summer.

He didn’t look quite as good as he was in a Brighton shirt and Chelsea were all over the place, but Caicedo did score from about 50 yards on the last day of the season, so there is that.

Burnley – Bobby Thomas (£2million)

Thomas is a defender who spent his entire Burnley career on loan around Cumbria, Lancashire, and Yorkshire.

Last season, the 23-year-old local lad was sold to Coventry, where he played almost every single game and finished 9th in the Championship. Good for him.

Chelsea – Kai Havertz (£65million)

Havertz was slightly maligned at Chelsea, but he has since made himself very popular with the Arsenal fans.

Nobody is still 100% sure what his best position is, but that doesn’t really matter if you’re really good at football, and Havertz is.

Crystal Palace – N/A

Astoundingly, Palace didn’t sell a single player for a fee in 2023-24 (which is perhaps why they’re taking Newcastle to the cleaners for Marc Guehi as we write).

Wilfried Zaha went to Galatasaray on a free and has just had a move back to England scuppered by tax implications, according to reports.

Everton – Moise Kean (£25million)

Everton signed Kean for £25million back in 2019 after the forward was subjected to racist abuse in Italy and, outrageously, partially blamed by his own captain Leonardo Bonucci for the abuse he received.

The Italian spent one season in the Premier League, then went on loan to PSG, and then back to Juventus, who paid a £6million loan fee and had an obligation to buy Kean at the end of that loan spell.

Kean has now signed for Fiorentina in Serie A, for just over £10million. We just hope he’s happy there, honestly.

Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic (£50million)

After eight years in England, first at Newcastle and then at Fulham, everyone’s favourite Serbian hothead took himself off to Al-Hilal to play alongside Neymar, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and compatriot Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Sure.

Liverpool – Fabinho (£40million)

The once titanic, ultra-reliable base of Liverpool’s midfield was slowing down a bit in 2023-24, but Saudi Arabia took him off their hands.

Off he went to Al-Ittihad with N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and now Moussa Diaby and Houssem Aouar.

Luton Town – Carlos Mendes Gomes (£300k)

Guinea-Bissau international Mendes Gomes joined League One side Bolton as Luton headed up to the Premier League, missing out on the promised land.

He’s not missed too much, though, with the Hatters now back in the Championship.

Manchester City – Cole Palmer (£42.5million)

City have an awful lot of brilliant players, but Palmer might just be the one that got away.

We were all a little confused when Chelsea signed yet another attacking midfielder on deadline day, but, as we all know, he dominated the Premier League last season and carried the Blues on his back.

Palmer won the PFA Young Player of the Season award and bagged 27 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United – Dean Henderson (£15million)

The Red Devils are notoriously poor sellers and didn’t make any earth-shattering sales in the summer of 2023, but they did sell Henderson to Palace in a deal that could be worth £20million if add-ons are met.

Injuries hampered his debut campaign, but he finished strong and now looks to be first choice under Oliver Glasner.

Newcastle United – Allan Saint-Maximin (£23million)

The Tyne got a little deeper the day Saint-Maximin left Tyneside for Saudi with Geordie tears filling the river and flowing melancholically to the North Sea.

The ultimate real-life FIFA Street character spent a year at Al-Ahli before completing a loan move to Fenerbahce this summer.

Nottingham Forest – Brennan Johnson (£47.5million)

Johnson is one of the brightest talents to come out of Wales since Gareth Bale. He’s direct, he’s a goal threat, and he’s faster than a boson at CERN.

He’s also one of the world’s few top-tier right-footed right-wingers at the moment, and that’s class.

He’s still at Spurs, thriving under Big Ange, and we’re excited to watch him again this season. It was an eyebrow-raising fee, but we still back him to thrive.

Sheffield United – Iliman Ndiaye (£20million)

Upon their promotion to the Premier League, the Blades sold Ndiaye to Marseille. That must be quite upsetting—earning promotion to the best league in the world, then being sold.

Although, that depends on your opinions of Marseille and Sheffield, we suppose.

He’s back in England now, though, after signing for Everton, where he will, presumably, finally get to play in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur – Harry Kane (£86.4million)

They may have sold one of their own, they may have sold arguably the most complete striker in the league, they may have sold England’s captain, but have they also rid themselves of a curse?

Everyone knows Kane has never won a major trophy, so he went to a club that seemingly win a trophy every other week, and for the first time in recent memory, Bayern won sweet f*ck all.

Odds on Spurs winning the FA Cup this season…?

West Ham – Declan Rice (£105million)

They held out for a massive fee and, to be fair to West Ham, they got it. And rightly so. Rice was a colossus for the Hammers, and their club captain.

Rice has continued to thrive now that he’s moved to North London and we don’t see that stopping anytime soon. He seems like a lovely lad, too. Could we do without the rice, rice, baby adverts? Listen… Yes.

Wolves – Matheus Nunes (£53million)

Pep Guardiola had been a long-time admirer of Nunes before Man City took him away from Wolves in the summer of 2023.

The Portuguese had spent just one season in the Black Country before being snapped up by City, although he struggled massively for regular minutes in his first season, playing just 834 in the Premier League. Ouch.