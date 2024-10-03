Where are they now? The top 10 Premier League wonderkids from FIFA 15

Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool stars were among the top FIFA 15 Premier League wonderkids, but where are those players today?

It’s never easy to predict the next up-and-coming stars as a multitude of factors could stunt a youngster’s growth in their formative years.

We’ve gone back to FIFA 15 and have found the top 10 Premier League wonderkids from that game and have checked out where they all are today.

10. Kurt Zouma

After signing him as a teenager from Saint-Etienne in 2014, there was plenty of hype surrounding the French defender back in the day.

While he’s gone on to have a solid Premier League career for the likes of Chelsea and West Ham, he never quite managed to live up to his 84 penitential in the game. His highest-ever rated card came in FIFA 22 when he received a 81 rating.

The 29-year-old is still on the books at West Ham today but is currently out on loan with Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah.

9. Ravel Morrison

There’s not much that can be said about Morrison that hasn’t already been said. One tipped for the very top by Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United playmaker was never able to harness his full potential.

Having played in eight different countries throughout his career so far, he’s certainly had a well-travelled career path compared to most footballers.

Now aged 31, Morrison currently plays for Precision FC who compete in the UAE Second Division.

8. Jack Butland

Tipped by many to be Joe Hart’s successor in the England squad, Butland’s career didn’t quite unfold like many had predicted.

While he was a fabulous shot-stopper during his early years, his career took quite the hit around 2018 when Stoke City were relegated from the Premier League.

After spending a few years in the Championship and then on the bench at Crystal Palace, he’s since recaptured his confidence with Rangers. However, he was never quite able to live up to his FIFA 15 potential.

7. James Ward-Prowse

Back in FIFA 15, Ward-Prowse was only rated 74, but he had a potential of 85 in the game. While he’s never achieved an 85 rating in the game, he has crafted a solid Premier League career for himself.

He’s undoubtedly one of the best free-kick takers in Premier League history and we wouldn’t be surprised if he adds a few to his collection this season.

Now aged 29, he’s currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from West Ham.

6. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Had it not been for the injuries that plagued his career, who knows just how good Oxlade-Chamberlain could have become?

Once a nippy winger for Arsenal, he enjoyed the most success of his career playing as a box-to-box midfielder for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Injuries eventually took their toll on the Englishman who is currently playing out in Turkey for Besiktas.

5. Romelu Lukaku

Impressively, Lukaku is the first player on this list who actually surpassed their FIFA 15 potential. In the game, he had a potential of 86 and his highest-ever rating in the game was 88 back in FIFA 22.

Considering this is someone who is Belgium’s all-time top scorer, a Serie A champion who has also scored over 100 Premier League goals, he probably doesn’t get the respect that he deserves.

Sure, his return to Chelsea was an absolute disaster, but he’s scored goals at pretty much every other club he’s been with.

Now reunited with Antonio Conte at Napoli, he’ll no doubt be in contention for the Serie A Golden Boot this season.

4. Philippe Coutinho

At his peak, Coutinho was arguably the best player on this entire list. It’s just a shame that his glory years were so short-lived.

Who knows what might have happened if he ended up sticking around at Liverpool under Klopp instead of making the lucrative switch to Barcelona?

The 32-year-old is still on the books at Aston Villa today and is currently out on loan with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

3. Lazar Markovic

It seems a bit mental that Markovic had a bigger potential than Coutinho back in FIFA 15, but here we are.

The Serbian winger was hot property around 2014, but it’s fair to say that he didn’t live up to his 87 potential in the game.

His time at Anfield was pretty underwhelming and following spells with the likes of Fulham, Partizan and Gaziantep, he now plays in the UAE for Baniyas.

2. Adnan Januzaj

To be fair to EA Sports, it wasn’t just them who were sucked into the Januzaj hype back in the day. The Belgium winger looked like dynamite in his younger years and had a potential of 87 in the game.

However, following an eye-catching start at Old Trafford, he eventually fizzled out and left the club in 2017 to pursue a career elsewhere.

To be fair, he’s done well for himself in Spain, with his most successful stint coming with Real Sociedad. These days he’s playing for Las Palmas where he’s on loan from Sevilla.

1. Thibaut Courtois

With a potential of 90 in FIFA 15, Courtois had a bigger potential than any other Premier League youngster on the game and for good reason.

After winning two league titles with Chelsea, the 32-year-old has since solidified himself as one of the best goalkeepers of the modern generation with Real Madrid.