Where Sheffield United rank in the worst-ever Premier League teams by goal difference

Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed following a miserable campaign back in the top-flight, a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle sealing the inevitable.

After 35 games, they sit bottom of the table with a goal difference of -63, having conceded a whopping 93 goals and scoring just 34.

Haemorrhaging goals at such an alarming rate was always going to leave them up against it and with the Blades unable to find a way of stopping the bleed, relegation is now settled with three games to spare.

We’ve checked out the other Premier League sides with the worst-ever Premier League goal difference to see where Sheffield United rank among them.

5. Huddersfield Town – 2018-19 (-54)

Huddersfield defied the odds when they avoided the drop in 2017-18, but the following season turned out to be absolutely brutal for the Terriers.

Following some mistakes in the transfer market, the club quickly found themselves rooted to the bottom of the table. They only won three games all season and finished the campaign with a miserable 16 points.

In total, they scored 22 goals and conceded 76, giving them a woeful goal difference of -54. A season to forget for Huddersfield fans.

4. Ipswich Town – 1994-95 (-57)

Ipswich fans probably won’t have many fond memories of this season. Back in 1994-95, 22 teams competed in the Premier League which gave opposition sides even more of an opportunity to score against the Tractor Boys.

They conceded a total of 93 goals and unsurprisingly, finished rock bottom of the table with a miserable goal difference of -57. Ouch.

3. Norwich City – 2021-22 (-61)

The Canaries have built a reputation for themselves as a yo-yo side over the last few years, but the 2021-22 campaign was the last time we saw them in the top flight.

Having smashed the competition in the Championship the previous year, they were unprepared for what was about to hit them in 2021-22.

Daniel Farke’s side lost their first six matches of the season and it quickly became apparent that they weren’t up to the standard required.

Their heaviest loss of the campaign came at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea put seven goals past them with relative ease. In the end, they finished rock bottom of the table with a goal difference of -61.

2. Sheffield United – 2023-24 (-68)*

The Blades are currently averaging a -1.80 goal difference per game and if they maintain that ratio between now and the end of the season, they will finish the year with -68 goal difference.

Plenty of people tipped Sheffield United to go down at the beginning of the campaign, but most of us thought they’d at least be competitive.

That’s not turned out to be the case and we now know they’ll be back in the Championship next season. Blades fans will want this season to be over and done with as soon as possible due to a number of miserable statistics going against them.

Back in March, they became the first side in Premier League history to lose three successive home games by five or more goals.

Their fate was sealed as Newcastle blitzed Chris Wilder’s side 5-1 at St. James’ Park, actually recovering after the Blades took an early lead.

Having shipped 100 goals with two games to play, they have become the first Premier League side to concede a ton of goals in a 38-game season, with Swindon last conceding that many in 1993-94 – a 42-game campaign.

1. Derby County – 2007-08 (-69)

Derby’s dismal record of 11 points is in safe hands for now. It soon became clear that they weren’t cut out for the level and they were the victims of plenty of hammerings that year.

Throughout the campaign, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal all managed to put six goals past the Rams as their goal difference regularly took a battering.

As things stand, they have the worst goal difference in Premier League history, but that record could be eclipsed this year.

