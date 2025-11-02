Vitor Pereira has been sacked by Wolverhampton Wanderers following their latest heavy defeat – but who are the favourites to succeed him at Molineux?

Wolves currently prop up the Premier League table with only two points to their name from 10 matches, and three points from their last 14 league games when including the back end of last season.

A wide variety of names have been touted for the vacancy at Molineux and we’ve ranked the current five favourites according to the bookmakers.

5. Erik ten Hag (10/1)

Surely not?

4. Kevin Muscat (8/1)

Muscat was close to taking over at Rangers following the sacking of Russell Martin. But the move fell through as the Australian was keen to stay with Shanghai Port until the Chinese Super League season concludes in late November.

Wolves may be willing to wait a few weeks for Muscat, who is aiming to guide his current team to a second league title in three years.

And the former Australia international made 201 appearances for Wolves during his playing career. There would be an appeal from both sides.

=2. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (6/1)

Solskjaer’s presence on the list probably owes more to his high profile than any realistic prospect of him taking over at Molineux.

Most famous for his association with Manchester United as player and manager, the Norwegian’s only other job in British football was relegating Cardiff City in 2014.

He was sacked by Besiktas in August for losing in the UEFA Conference League play-offs and doesn’t seem to have ironed out the tactical flaws that curtailed his time at Old Trafford.

His motivational qualities may come in handy for a demoralised squad, but Wolves won’t be staying up if they appoint Solskjaer.

=2. Sergio Conceicao (6/1)

It’s not even been three weeks since Conceicao took over as managing the likes of N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Fabinho at Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

But the Portuguese is still being linked with a return to European management with Wolves.

Weird. But less weird when you discover that Conceicao’s agent is a certain Jorge Mendes.

1. Brendan Rodgers (2/1)

Rodgers is certainly good enough to manage Wolves; his feats at nearby Leicester are strangely underrated, topped by winning the FA Cup in 2021.

It doesn’t even have to be a long-term relationship. Keeping this Wolves squad in the Premier League would ensure Rodgers has his pick of other jobs next summer.

But it’s unknown how damaging his Celtic departure, including a jaw-dropping drive-by of a statement from owner Dermot Desmond, will be to Rodgers’ reputation.

He’s the hot favourite on name only. We’d be very surprised if Rodgers arrived at Molineux.

