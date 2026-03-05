Something about being a footballer makes you more likely to sport some of the worst haircuts going and Dominik Szoboszlai has become the latest victim of the barber’s chair.

In the money is no object world of being a footballer, getting a decent trim should be an easy enough task but time and time we have seen footballers rocking up with some of the worst looks you could have imagined.

Now that Dominik Szoboszlai has added his name to the list, we’re taking a look at some of the worst decisions made in the barber’s chair in Premier League history.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Being Hungarian with long dark hair and being a baller was a big thumbs up from us for Szoboszlai but unfortunately he has ruined that after going with the cornrows.

While some haircuts on this list don’t work on anyone, cornrows can look good for the right person and plenty have pulled them off in the past but Szoboszlai’s barber should have known the midfielder was not one of them.

Is Liverpool’s surprise 2-1 defeat to Wolves on the same night Szoboszlai unveiled the hair a coincidence? Probably. Are we choosing to believe that his hair caused it? Yes.

Alejandro Garnacho

Clearly a man who has a giant tattoo of the main character of Prison Break on his chest is not someone who makes style choices that the rest of us would agree with but Garnacho’s hair is particularly bad.

Whether or not you like the bleached blonde thing that’s up to you but the worst part is it seemingly always looks sopping wet. What is he putting in it pre-game to achieve that effect? Are Chelsea getting so many reds because their brains are being starved of oxygen in the changing room due to the amount of hairspray Garnacho uses?

He’s 21 so maybe he’ll grow out of it. That neck tattoo though is with him for life…

David Seaman

A man before his time?

A player sporting a ponytail these days would not be too notable but back in Seaman’s era, he stuck out like a sore thumb.

Let’s be honest, it’s bad isn’t it? It’s far too long and looks exactly like what the style is named after.

Thankfully he’s shaved it off in his post-playing career and looks much better.

Joe Cole

Joe Cole is not a player who experimented with haircuts very much in his career and perhaps that is because he learned his lesson during his early days at West Ham.

Just ahead of a year that would see the Hammers go down, Cole rocked up to a pre-season match at Southend with an off-centre mohawk dyed red.

A look from the back makes you realise it was actually a massive J stretching from his fringe all the way to the back of his head.

Thankfully he was back to the buzz cut by the time the actual season rolled around.

Phil Foden

Pre-Euro 2020, Phil Foden decided to channel his inner Gascoigne and went for the bleached blonde look.

Unfortunately for the Man City midfielder, it looked horrendous. Resembling the hair of a golden Labrador, it was a throwback to a hairstyle that deserved to be left in the ’90s.

Even worse for him was it was his most memorable contribution to the tournament as he again went missing for England.

Paul Pogba

Is it childish to get annoyed about a man dying his hair a certain colour? Probably yes but that didn’t stop United fans fuming at Pogba for dyeing his hair blue.

Of all the colours in the world, sky blue is the single worst choice a United player could have made and for a player who was not loved at the best of times, it put a target on his back.

It wasn’t the most flamboyant hairstyle Pogba had during his Old Trafford career but is easily the stupidest.

Gervinho

To be fair to Gervinho, sometimes genetics just work against you and with a forehead that size, he was always going to struggle.

The natural counter attack to a high line is a combed-down fringe or even going for the bald look but what you shouldn’t do is accentuate the problem with curtains and a headband that is comically low down.

Raul Meireles

Picking just one terrible trim from Raul Meireles is a tough ask but his mohawk may well be the frontrunner.

It’s just too thin to produce a good one and makes him look like a lolly that was dropped on a dirty carpet.

