Manchester City are set to unveil a kit so horrible that it got us considering the ugliest Premier League kits in history – and Newcastle United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all feature.

We haven’t included goalkeeper kits for this ranking, because their wild and wacky designs (particularly in the 1990s) belong in their own distinct category.

Without further ado, here are the 10 ugliest Premier League kits of all time.

10. Newcastle United – 2014-15 (home)

You’ll find this list dominated by away and third kits. Home kits are generally where manufacturers play it safe. Keep it classic and you won’t go far wrong.

Puma evidently didn’t get that memo for Newcastle’s 2014-15 kit. How do you mess up black and white stripes ffs?

Wonga on the front says it all. John Carver in the dugout. Mike Ashley in the boardroom. Pure mid-2010s austerity misery. We bet George Osborne loved it.

9. Leeds United – 2022-23 (third)

It’s almost as if the chairman let his child son design this one.

No, really, he actually did. How else do you end up charcoal and orange? A kit worthy of a miserable relegation campaign.

Leeds somehow outdid this one the following season with a spectacularly gaudy ‘rhubarb and custard‘ effort. Had they remained in the Premier League, we’d have had to consider that for the top spot.

8. Liverpool – 2013-14 (third)

We confess to having a bit of a soft spot for Warrior’s notorious ‘space invader’ Liverpool away kit in 2013-14.

It was an objectively ugly strip that recalled the more garish efforts of the 1990s, but it was adorned during an unforgettable Premier League campaign.

We can’t help but picture Luis Suarez doing something ridiculous, or ending up in tears at Selhurst Park, when we see it. It grew on us and became iconic in its own peculiar way.

But it’s hard to make that argument for the lesser-spotted third kit. Weird but not good weird. Ill-thought-out panels and random splashes of purple. What were they thinking?

7. Cardiff City – 2013-14 (home)

Out of context, this one isn’t hideous. Very generic, very forgettable. A template perfectly serviceable for your local Sunday League team.

But this is Cardiff City. Playing in red. All kinds of wrong. Fortunately, owner Vincent Tan came to his senses and changed them back to their traditional blue the following year.

Spiritually, if not aesthetically, ugly.

6. Manchester City – 2021-22 (third)

We’re all for trying something a bit different. Kit releases are becoming increasingly boring and formulaic. But there are some things you don’t mess with.

Getting rid of the badge and replacing it with a strip of text displaying the club’s name was quite frankly an abomination.

It might’ve worked as a Sports Direct basement bin training top you wear down Powerleague (at a push), but it shouldn’t have been anywhere near a Premier League pitch.

To make matters worse, Puma inflicted this reign of terror across Europe – from Manchester to Dortmund to Krasnodar to Marseille. And it didn’t work anywhere.

5. Portsmouth – 2005-06 (away)

A rare entry from the prime Barclays era; during the mid-noughties, kit manufacturers seemed to have struck an agreeable balance between the tasteless 1990s and the groanworthy marketing spiel that began to rear its ugly head in the 2010s.

But the odd disaster slipped through the net when the likes of Morten Gamst Pedersen and Yakubu were strutting their stuff.

None more so than this hideous red-and-gold strip Portsmouth wore in 2005-06.

Farewell, Jako. You had your chance. And you blew it.

4. Coventry City – 1992-93 (away)

As with goalkeeper kits, we could’ve filled our entire top 10 with loud 1990s designs that were assaults on the corneas.

But we’ve tried to be diverse with our choices here, representing a range of awful styles from across different eras.

The poster boy for a whole array of awful 90s away kits is Coventry’s bombastic effort from the inaugural Premier League season.

We like some of the most egregiously out-there 90s kit designs, but this isn’t one of them.

3. Chelsea – 1994-96 (away)

It was a crime against football to have players as great as Glenn Hoddle and Ruud Gullit wearing this ridiculous orange and grey(!?) number.

We’re off to bleach our eyes, be right back.

2. Manchester United – 1995-96 (away)

Manchester United became a financial behemoth in the early years of the Premier League.

Their supreme dominance on the pitch was complemented by a savvy marketing department that did a superb job at ‘building the brand’ (pass us the bucket) for fans overseas.

And you can see the logic in them designing a kit to be worn casually by supporters with jeans, as the story goes. We don’t think they quite pulled that off with this hideous two-tone grey number, though.

Regardless of how good it might’ve looked (not good at all) in the stands, it was a disaster for the players.

So bad that Sir Alex Ferguson infamously demanded his players change at half-time after going 3-0 down to Southampton.

This one stood as the Premier League’s all-time greatest monstrosity for three decades. It’d have to take something truly disgusting to finally knock it off the top of the charts…

1. Manchester City – 2025-26 (third)

*tbc

Number one with a bullet.

We await with baited breath whether this leak turns out to be real, and whether City are bold/stupid enough to unveil this to their fans expecting them to stump up exorbitant amounts of cash to buy it.

The launch event will surely end up with shocked gasps, like when Homer Simpson unveiled the car he’d designed to a horrified public.

Puma have a lot to answer for, don’t they?

