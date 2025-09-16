Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is statistically one of the worst managers that the Premier League has ever seen.

We’ve gone back to the start of the Premier League era and have ranked the 50 managers with the worst points per game record, who have managed a minimum of 25 games.

When using those stipulations, Amorim is statistically the 36th worst manager in Premier League history, with a miserable PPG record of just 1.00.

That’s a worse record than the likes of Roy Keane, Jesse Marsch, Gary O’Neil, Paul Lambert and Gareth Southgate.

While most of the managers on this list have made a name for themselves managing relegation-threatened sides, Amorim has had the luxury of managing one of the most expensively assembled squads in the league.

With United currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, the pressure is ramping up on the Portuguese boss.

“It is very difficult to sit here and say we are seeing progression, and at least we’re seeing things that will get results in the near future,” Wayne Rooney said on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show.

“We’re seeing none of that, and it is very difficult. I think if the manager is honest with himself, it has got worse.”

According to this data, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is the outright worst manager in Premier League history, with an average of 0.57 PPG to his name.

His two previous top-flight seasons with Norwich City have seriously damaged his record and he’ll be keen to prove the doubters wrong with Leeds this season.

Likewise, the current Burnley boss, Scott Parker, also ranks among the worst ever managers, with a PPG record of 0.77 in the top flight.

Other familiar faces in the top 10 include Vincent Kompany, Kieran McKenna, Rob Edwards, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mick McCarthy.

Here’s the full breakdown of the 50 Premier League managers with the lowest PPG records in Premier League history (minimum 25 games managed).

Note: when two managers are tied on the same PPG, we’ve ranked them by the total number of points they accumulated in the Premier League.

50. Paul Lambert – 1.05 PPG

49. Dave Jones – 1.05 PPG

48. Gareth Southgate – 1.05 PPG

47. John Lyall – 1.05 PPG

46. Gustavo Poyet – 1.05 PPG

45. Lennie Lawrence – 1.05 PPG

44. Walter Mazzarri – 1.05 PPG

43. Chris Hughton – 1.04 PPG

42. Dean Smith – 1.03 PPG

41. Gary O’Neil – 1.03 PPG

40. Ian Branfoot – 1.03 PPG

39. Jesse Marsch – 1.03 PPG

38. Roy Keane – 1.02 PPG

37. Dave Merrington – 1.00 PPG

36. Ruben Amorim – 1.00 PPG

35. Danny Wilson – 0.97 PPG

34. Eddie Gray – 0.96 PPG

33. Brian Clough – 0.95 PPG

32. Dave Bassett – 0.95 PPG

31. Gary Megson – 0.94 PPG

30. Paul Jewell – 0.94 PPG

29. Neil Warnock – 0.93 PPG

28. Steve Cooper – 0.93 PPG

27. John Deehan – 0.93 PPG

26. Mauricio Pellegrino – 0.93 PPG

25. Ian Holloway – 0.91 PPG

24. Micky Adams – 0.91 PPG

23. Steve Kean – 0.90 PPG

22. Nigel Adkins – 0.90 PPG

21. Alex Neil – 0.89 PPG

20. Egil Olsen – 0.89 PPG

19. Chris Wilder – 0.88 PPG

18. Phil Brown – 0.88 PPG

17. Nigel Worthington – 0.87 PPG

16. Tony Mowbray – 0.84 PPG

15. Velmir Zajec – 0.84 PPG

14. Iain Dowie – 0.81 PPG

13. Aitor Karanka – 0.81 PPG

12. Paul Hart – 0.81 PPG

11. David Wagner – 0.80 PPG

10. Mick McCarthy – 0.79 PPG

9. Brian McDermott – 0.79 PPG

8. Scott Parker – 0.77 PPG

7. Aidy Boothroyd – 0.77 PPG

6. John Gorman – 0.71 PPG

5. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 0.70 PPG

4. Rob Edwards – 0.68 PPG

3. Vincent Kompany – 0.63 PPG

2. Kieran McKenna – 0.58 PPG

1. Daniel Farke – 0.57 PPG

READ NEXT: Everything Gary Neville has said about Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd reign so far

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country to have produced a Premier League manager?