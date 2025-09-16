The 50 WORST Premier League managers of all time ranked: Amorim 36th…
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is statistically one of the worst managers that the Premier League has ever seen.
We’ve gone back to the start of the Premier League era and have ranked the 50 managers with the worst points per game record, who have managed a minimum of 25 games.
When using those stipulations, Amorim is statistically the 36th worst manager in Premier League history, with a miserable PPG record of just 1.00.
That’s a worse record than the likes of Roy Keane, Jesse Marsch, Gary O’Neil, Paul Lambert and Gareth Southgate.
While most of the managers on this list have made a name for themselves managing relegation-threatened sides, Amorim has had the luxury of managing one of the most expensively assembled squads in the league.
With United currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, the pressure is ramping up on the Portuguese boss.
“It is very difficult to sit here and say we are seeing progression, and at least we’re seeing things that will get results in the near future,” Wayne Rooney said on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show.
“We’re seeing none of that, and it is very difficult. I think if the manager is honest with himself, it has got worse.”
According to this data, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is the outright worst manager in Premier League history, with an average of 0.57 PPG to his name.
His two previous top-flight seasons with Norwich City have seriously damaged his record and he’ll be keen to prove the doubters wrong with Leeds this season.
Likewise, the current Burnley boss, Scott Parker, also ranks among the worst ever managers, with a PPG record of 0.77 in the top flight.
Other familiar faces in the top 10 include Vincent Kompany, Kieran McKenna, Rob Edwards, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mick McCarthy.
Here’s the full breakdown of the 50 Premier League managers with the lowest PPG records in Premier League history (minimum 25 games managed).
Note: when two managers are tied on the same PPG, we’ve ranked them by the total number of points they accumulated in the Premier League.
50. Paul Lambert – 1.05 PPG
49. Dave Jones – 1.05 PPG
48. Gareth Southgate – 1.05 PPG
47. John Lyall – 1.05 PPG
46. Gustavo Poyet – 1.05 PPG
45. Lennie Lawrence – 1.05 PPG
44. Walter Mazzarri – 1.05 PPG
43. Chris Hughton – 1.04 PPG
42. Dean Smith – 1.03 PPG
41. Gary O’Neil – 1.03 PPG
40. Ian Branfoot – 1.03 PPG
39. Jesse Marsch – 1.03 PPG
38. Roy Keane – 1.02 PPG
37. Dave Merrington – 1.00 PPG
36. Ruben Amorim – 1.00 PPG
35. Danny Wilson – 0.97 PPG
34. Eddie Gray – 0.96 PPG
33. Brian Clough – 0.95 PPG
32. Dave Bassett – 0.95 PPG
31. Gary Megson – 0.94 PPG
30. Paul Jewell – 0.94 PPG
29. Neil Warnock – 0.93 PPG
28. Steve Cooper – 0.93 PPG
27. John Deehan – 0.93 PPG
26. Mauricio Pellegrino – 0.93 PPG
25. Ian Holloway – 0.91 PPG
24. Micky Adams – 0.91 PPG
23. Steve Kean – 0.90 PPG
22. Nigel Adkins – 0.90 PPG
21. Alex Neil – 0.89 PPG
20. Egil Olsen – 0.89 PPG
19. Chris Wilder – 0.88 PPG
18. Phil Brown – 0.88 PPG
17. Nigel Worthington – 0.87 PPG
16. Tony Mowbray – 0.84 PPG
15. Velmir Zajec – 0.84 PPG
14. Iain Dowie – 0.81 PPG
13. Aitor Karanka – 0.81 PPG
12. Paul Hart – 0.81 PPG
11. David Wagner – 0.80 PPG
10. Mick McCarthy – 0.79 PPG
9. Brian McDermott – 0.79 PPG
8. Scott Parker – 0.77 PPG
7. Aidy Boothroyd – 0.77 PPG
6. John Gorman – 0.71 PPG
5. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 0.70 PPG
4. Rob Edwards – 0.68 PPG
3. Vincent Kompany – 0.63 PPG
2. Kieran McKenna – 0.58 PPG
1. Daniel Farke – 0.57 PPG
READ NEXT: Everything Gary Neville has said about Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd reign so far
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country to have produced a Premier League manager?