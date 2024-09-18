5 former PSG players we can’t believe are still playing in 2024

PSG are the dominant force in French football and have been represented over the years by many talented players – some of whom are still playing deep into the autumn of their careers.

Despite exiting the Champions League in increasingly heartbreaking and farcical circumstances every year, the Ligue 1 giants have been blessed by some ballers strutting their stuff at the Parc des Princes.

We’ve picked out five former PSG stars who are defying time and still playing professionally in 2024.

Nene

At the age of 43, Nene is remarkably still playing professional football in Brazil for Juventude.

His spell at PSG, after being signed for €5.5 million is remembered fondly by the club’s supporters after 48 goals in 112 appearances. His three months at Sam Allardyce’s West Ham? Probably less so…

Thiago Silva

Before he was the subject of a Dave track and became Chelsea’s elder statesman, Thiago Silva was a defensive monster at PSG.

Costing €42million from AC Milan, the world record fee for a defender at the time, Silva made 315 appearances for the French side and is regarded as one of the best players in their history.

The 39-year-old joined Chelsea in 2020 and spent four years at Stamford Bridge before announcing his departure at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Nearing his 40th birthday, the defender has returned to his native Brazil and now plays for Fluminese.

Salvatore Sirigu

Sirigu won four league honours with PSG and was named the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year twice in his six-year stay in the French capital.

However, after losing his spot as a first-team regular, Sirigu returned to Italy and joined Serie A side Torino in 2017. He was determined to stake his claim ahead of the 2018 World Cup, but the Azzurri somehow failed to qualify for the tournament.

He is now playing for Palermo as they look to escape Serie B.

Mamadou Sakho

Sakho was good enough to start all five of France’s matches at the 2014 World Cup and was sold to Liverpool for a hefty fee in 2013, but a sense of unfulfilled potential surrounds his career.

The defender was loaned and eventually sold to Crystal Palace in 2017 due to issues with his discipline and conduct.

After a bright start to his Palace career, the defender became plagued by injury problems and joined Ligue 1 side Montpellier in 2021.

He made one appearance in 2023-24 and left the club to join Georgian outfit Torpedo Kutaisi over the summer.

Ander Herrera

After four years at Manchester United leaving souvenirs on opponents’ ankles, Herrera left the club for free in 2019 after receiving a contract offer from PSG.

His time at the Ligue 1 club was somewhat successful, winning two league titles and reaching the Champions League final in 2020 before returning to Athletic Bilbao in 2023.

Now aged 35, Herrera played 27 times for the upwardly-mobile Basques last season and helped them win the Copa del Rey – someone’s living their best life.