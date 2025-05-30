Where are they now? PSG’s XI that lost the 2020 Champions League final

PSG are back in the Champions League final five years after their first appearance – their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the post-lockdown, behind-closed-doors final in Lisbon. But what became of that team?

It’s been a thorough rebuilding job at PSG over the past half-decade, with a number of their big-name, superstar players let go and replaced by younger, less high-profile players.

We’ve gone through Thomas Tuchel’s teamsheet and checked in on where every player is today, five years on.

GK: Keylor Navas

The Costa Rican was unable to add a fourth Champions League to the three he won in his Real Madrid prime.

Navas stayed at PSG until 2024 but fell behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order and was briefly loaned out to Nottingham Forest.

He was released last summer and recently joined Argentinian club Newell’s Old Boys after six months out of the game.

RB: Thilo Kehrer

One of the more forgettable players to start a Champions League final, Germany international Kehrer spent 18 unremarkable months at West Ham before returning to France with Monaco last year.

Kehrer scored four Ligue 1 goals for Les Monegasques in 2024-25, which is as many as he managed in four full seasons at PSG.

CB: Thiago Silva

The only man on this teamsheet who went and got his hands on the trophy after departing PSG, Silva led Chelsea to Champions League glory after joining on a free following this heartbreak.

The experienced Brazilian spent four years at Stamford Bridge and is still playing at the age of 40, back in Brazil with Fluminense.

CB: Presnel Kimpembe

Something of a forgotten man, Kimpembe remains at PSG but his gametime has been severely reduced after two years of injury hell.

The 29-year-old defender was forced to undergo back-to-back surgeries on an Achilles tendon injury and has made just five appearances totalling 111 minutes over the last two seasons under current boss Luis Enrique.

He’s still contracted to PSG for another year, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be back to get his career back on track.

LB: Juan Bernat (Layvin Kurzawa, ’80)

Never the most glamorous name on PSG’s teamsheet, Bernat nonetheless had his uses, although his latter years with the club were hampered by an ACL injury he suffered shortly after this Champions League final.

His contract was terminated by PSG in January 2025, but he didn’t stick around for long at Villarreal and is now turning out for midtable outfit Getafe.

Former gossip column mainstay Kurzawa was pushed to the periphery in his latter years at the Parc des Princes.

A forgettable loan to Fulham failed to kickstart his career and he made just one appearance in his final season back at his parent club.

After over half a season without a club, Kurzawa joined Portuguese club Boavista in February. But he only signed a short-term deal and looks set to be a free agent once again this summer.

DM: Marquinhos

The only member of PSG’s starting XI from Lisbon who still has an active role five years later, the long-serving club captain remains dependable as ever.

Marquinhos will surely be among the first names on Luis Enrique’s teamsheet in Munich, although this time back in his more natural centre-back role.

Surprisingly enough, he’s still only 31 years old. Finally getting his hands on ol’ big ears would be the perfect way to cap off 12 glittering years of service to PSG.

CM: Leandro Paredes (Marco Verratti, ’65)

The Argentinian World Cup winner rejoined Roma in 2023 after spending his last year on PSG’s books out on loan at Juventus.

His contract at the Stadio Olimpico was due to expire at the end of this season, but he’s recently signed on for a one-year extension.

Second-half replacement Veratti departed PSG after 11 years, nine league titles and a further 22(!) domestic cups.

It feels a bit of a waste that the 32-year-old Italian has spent the last two years playing out in Qatar with Al-Arabi, but over a decade of living the good life in Paris evidently took its toll.

CM: Ander Herrera (Julian Draxler, ’72)

The industrious, tough-tackling midfielder rejoined his beloved Athletic Club in 2022 and spent a further three years with the Basque giants, winning the Copa del Rey with them in 2024.

Now 35, Herrera is winding down his playing career in Argentina with Boca Juniors. We love to see a European playing out in South America; it doesn’t happen nearly often enough.

Draxler, 31, is now an opponent of Verratti out in the Qatar Stars League. The former Germany international has a respectable record of 19 goals and 14 assists in 37 appearances for Al-Ahli.

RW: Angel Di Maria (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, ’80)

After an unhappy year in Manchester, Di Maria found Paris much more to his liking. The Argentinian forward notched well over a hundred assists over the course of his seven seasons with PSG.

The 37-year-old veteran is now poised to return to his boyhood team Rosario Central after leaving Benfica this month.

Choupo-Moting went on and continued his late-career glamour tour with four years playing back-up at Bayern Munich, where he added another three Bundesliga titles to his impressively lengthy honours list.

The Cameroonian is now seeing out his twilight years in MLS with New York Red Bulls.

LW: Neymar

The Brazilian made a grand total of seven appearances for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal after his big-money exit from PSG.

Nowadays, he’s back where it all began at Santos. But he’s only there on a short-term deal, and there are suggestions he could join a Club World Cup outfit when his contract with the Brazilian club expires next month.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Whatever happened to that guy?

You can make your own mind up whether Real Madrid getting worse and PSG getting better after his long-awaited move was entirely coincidental.

But there’s no questioning Mbappe’s goalscoring prowess. He notched 31 goals in his debut La Liga campaign and has claimed the European Golden Shoe – an accolade that evaded him across his seven years in Paris.