PSG came closest to finally getting their hands on the Champions League trophy when they reached the final in 2020, but they fell at the final hurdle with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

The question is – how well do you remember that PSG side? We’re asking you to name every player that was named on Thomas Tuchel’s teamsheet that day.

The game was played behind closed doors in mid-August as the climax to a long-delayed, COVID-hit season. PSG had made it past Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the knockout stages to book their place in the final.

But it was Bayern’s night, completing a historic treble with Paris-born-and-bred PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman scoring the match-winner midway through the second half.

The Parisiens came close to equalising on a number of occasions, and their XI was full of star power, but they couldn’t find a way past Manuel Neuer.

