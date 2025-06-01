Participating in the Champions League is an incredibly lucrative business for Europe’s top clubs, particularly when it comes to the latter stages. But how much will Paris Saint-Germain pocket from lifting the trophy in 2025?

PSG finally have their hands on the trophy after producing a masterclass performance for the ages in their 5-0 thrashing of Inter, a record margin of victory in the entire history of European Cup finals.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Champions League prize money for the 2024-25 champions of Europe.

Champions League prize money for PSG

In all honesty, both PSG and Inter had already earned themselves a healthy pay packet by getting to the Munich final.

The outcome of the final was relatively small potatoes compared to the money already banked by navigating through the group stages and earlier knockout rounds.

PSG have earned more than any Champions League winner in history after UEFA revamped things, increasingly the total prize pot by a third.

The total prize pot went up to £2.06billion for the new, expanded format, compared to £1.74billion in the previous iteration.

Every club that qualified for the tournament earned themselves a cool £15.7million just for participating. That’s quite something for relative minnows Slovan Bratislava and Young Boys, who each lost all eight of their group stage outings.

Every league-stage win earned each club £1.8 million and a draw £590,000.

Inter won six, drew one and lost just one of their eight group stage outings, pocketing the Serie A giants approximately £11.4million – plus a bonus £1.7 million for finishing in the top eight and qualifying automatically for the play-off round.

It seems a long time ago that PSG were faring less well in the group stage, at one point looking in serious danger of failing to qualify for the knockouts altogether. Luis Enrique’s side didn’t make it into the top eight but did earn approximately £7.4million for their four wins and one draw in the group stage.

The prize winnings went up incrementally from there – the semi-finals at £12.9million, the quarter-finals: £10.7million and the Round of 16 £9.4million.

Both finalists were guaranteed at least £15.9million for a runner-up placing, while PSG ultimately earned a welcome further £5.6million for getting the job done in Munich, banking a prize pot of £21.5million for getting their hands on the trophy.

On top of that, there’s approximately £4million for participating in next season’s curtain-raising UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham.

And after pocketing over £20million from vanquishing Inter in Munich, PSG have the opportunity to make considerably more in the coming months. The winners of the upcoming Club World Cup will earn somewhere in the region of £100million.

