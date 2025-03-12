Luis Enrique has done a fine job since arriving at PSG in 2023 and the Spanish coach has improved plenty of players during that time.

In his first 94 games in charge of the French giants, he’s already won four trophies and his side stand a great chance of winning the Champions League this year too.

We’ve taken a closer look at Enrique’s time at the Parc des Princes and have found eight players that have dramatically improved under the 54-year-old.

Ousmane Dembele

The 27-year-old is undoubtedly playing the best football of his career right now, largely thanks to Enrique.

Following the departure of Kylian Mbappe last summer, Enrique knew that he needed to build his team around someone else and Dembele has jumped at the chance to become PSG’s talisman.

Whether he’s played on the wing or as a number nine, the Frenchman has looked practically unstoppable this season.

During his debut season in Paris, he only scored six goals, but fast forward to 2024-25 and his goal tally currently sits at 29.

“Ousmane is in a huge moment of confidence and he’s now like the PlayStation [player] with the light above him,” Enrique said after PSG’s triumph over Liverpool in the Champions League.

If Dembele maintains this sort of form until the end of the season, he’ll be a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Vitinha

“The perfect midfielder” is how Enrique has described the Portuguese star.

“He is unique. In possession, he is vital for us in his pivot role, he manages the ball perfectly, he does not lose it, and brings a lot to the team.”

It’s safe to say that the 25-year-old has come a long way over these past few years, especially since his underwhelming loan spell with Wolves back in 2020-21.

Bradley Barcola

Since working under Enrique, Barcola has gone from strength to strength in a PSG shirt.

Prior to this season, the 22-year-old had never scored more than seven goals in a season and as of writing, he’s currently got 18 during this campaign.

While plenty of fans and pundits alike expected PSG to suffer without Mbappe, Barcola has more than picked up the slack in his absence.

Nuno Mendes

Keeping Mohamed Salah quiet in consecutive Champions League matches takes some doing, but Mendes managed just that.

The Portuguese full-back has always had bags of potential, but he’s arguably playing the best football of his career right now under Enrique.

Achraf Hakimi

Certainly from an attacking perspective, Enrique has unlocked the best version of Hakimi this season.

The Moroccan full-back has already produced 16 goal contributions this season, averaging a goal or assist every 189 minutes.

In comparison, under Christophe Galtier, he averaged a goal contribution every 283 minutes and then every 329 minutes under Mauricio Pochettino.

Warren Zaire-Emery

It’s easy to forget just how young Zaire-Emery still is, especially since he’s already racked up over 100 appearances for PSG.

The teenage midfielder has continued to develop well under Enrique, as he’s been given more responsibility within the side over the last 18 months.

He’s surely one of the top contenders to win the 2025 Golden Boy award.

READ: 2025 Golden Boy power rankings: Nwaneri, Cubarsi, Zaire-Emery leading contenders…

Joao Neves

PSG already knew they had a supremely talented player when they splashed £60million to sign Neves from Benfica, but the 20-year-old has reached a new level entirely under Enrique this season.

In Ligue 1, the Portuguese midfielder has produced more assists than any other PSG player while simultaneously winning more tackles than anyone else in the squad.

He already looks like the full package.

Desire Doue

Judging by his output, this has already been Doue’s best-ever season.

The 19-year-old has produced 18 goal contributions across all competitions, averaging a goal or assist every 111.5 minutes.

“One of the best coaches in the world? Yes, for me, that’s the case,” Doue told Telefoot.

“Enrique makes the team truly cohesive, with an extraordinary spirit.

“One piece of advice to remember from him? Expand the field. That’s his expression. When I arrived, I used to get too close to the ball, and he kept telling me, ‘Broaden the field, broaden the field.’ And that really stuck with me.”

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 12 players PSG sold alongside Kylian Mbappe in 2024

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 5+ Champions League goals for PSG?