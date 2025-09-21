Five PSG stars who have been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or are set to miss the ceremony tomorrow, but the favourite, Ousmane Dembele, could still attend the event.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place tomorrow evening at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

With such a prestigious event taking place, only one game in Europe’s top five leagues was originally scheduled to take place tomorrow – Napoli vs Pisa.

However, PSG’s clash with Marseille has been pushed back to Monday night, meaning that it now clashes with the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The game was originally supposed to take place on Sunday, but has been postponed due to weather conditions in the south of France.

PSG boss Luis Enrique had already named his squad to take on Marseille and it featured five players who have been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

However, Dembele wasn’t included in the match-day squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

With the Frenchman not required for Monday’s clash against Marseille, it means that he could still attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday.

Also not included in Enrique’s squad to take on Marseille were Desire Doue and Jodo Neves, who have also been nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Providing that Enrique doesn’t change his squad for Monday, here are the five PSG players who are set to miss the Ballon d’Or ceremony, in order to play against Marseille.

Achraf Hakimi

The Moroccan full-back was named in Enrique’s squad to face Marseille and will be forced to miss the Ballon d’Or ceremony this year.

During 2025-26, he’s featured in all four of PSG’s league matches and will be needed on Monday night when they face their bitter rivals.

Given the campaign that he had last season, the right-back is expected to pick up plenty of votes and could potentially place in the top 10.

Nuno Mendes

Like Hakimi, Mendes would’ve originally planned to attend the Ballon d’Or event in Paris on Monday. However, his services will be needed in Marseille instead.

It’s the first time that the Portuguese star has ever been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, but he won’t get the chance to attend the event this year.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia had one hell of a season in 2024-25 and his Ballon d’Or nomination came as no surprise.

He technically won two league titles, having played a role in Napoli winning Serie A and PSG winning Ligue 1.

After playing a starring role in PSG’s Champions League triumph last season, Kvaratskhelia is expected to place in the top 10 this year.

Fabian Ruiz

Ruiz has established himself as a key performer for both PSG and Spain in recent years and his Balllon d’Or nomination came as no surprise.

His agent, Rodolfo Odrie, even thinks that the Spaniard would be a worthy winner of the award this year.

“It would be justified,” Odrie told L’Equipe when commenting on Ruiz and his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“He’s won almost every competition he’s played in over the last two years. With PSG, he’s won everything. He’s an indisputable starter for club and country, with a very high level of performance and irreproachable individual behavior.

“I know that with his personality, the fact that he doesn’t like to put himself forward, he doesn’t always get the consideration he should, but it would be unfair not to think of him, given everything he’s achieved.”

Vitinha

Of all of the PSG players who are set to miss the ceremony on Monday, Vitinha is expected to place the highest.

He was integral to PSG’s success in Europe last season and his triumph with Portugal in the Nations League added another feather to his cap.

In our Ballon d’Or power ranking, we’ve placed Vitinha fourth, although some have suggested that he could finish in the top three. Watch this space.

