Where are they now? The 12 players PSG sold alongside Kylian Mbappe in 2024

Kylian Mbappe was undoubtedly the highest-profile departure from PSG last summer, but what happened to the other 11 players who also left the club?

While PSG were disappointed to lose Mbappe at the time, both parties have been doing well in 2024-25. Luis Enrique’s side remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 while Mbappe is currently Real Madrid’s top scorer with 28 goals.

We’ve gone back to last summer and have checked up on the other 12 players that PSG sold and where they all are today.

Hugo Ekitike

After spending the 2023–24 campaign on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt, Ekitike made the permanent switch to Germany over the summer.

The 22-year-old has been developing well in the Bundesliga this season, having scored 12 goals in 21 league appearances.

Considering he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him yet, the future seems bright for the French forward.

Alexandre Letellier

The French goalkeeper spent four years on the books at PSG, but only ever made two appearances for the club before he was let go last summer.

Since leaving the Ligue 1 giants, Letellier has remained as a free agent and is still on the lookout for his next club.

Keylor Navas

The Costa Rican international made 114 appearances for PSG, but his days seemed numbered after Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival in 2021.

Following a few years on the bench and a brief loan spell with Nottingham Forest, Navas left PSG last year upon his contract expiring.

After spending a few months as a free agent, he eventually joined Argentinian side Newell’s Old Boys on a free transfer in January.

“Although I’ve been away from competitive football for some time, I kept training hard and staying in shape,” Navas told reporters upon his arrival in Argentina.

“I knew about the club, its history, and the legends who played here. Before coming, I spoke to Messi, and he had nothing but positive things to say.”

Sergio Rico

The Spanish goalkeeper followed in the footsteps of Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler by moving to Qatar after leaving PSG.

These days you’ll find Rico playing for Al-Gharafa who currently sit third in the Qatar Stars League.

Layvin Kurzawa

After barely featuring during his final three years in Paris, Kurzawa left the club upon his contract expiring at the end of 2023-24.

The full-back spent several months as a free agent but recently joined Portuguese side Boavista on a contract until the end of the season.

Ethan Mbappe

After his brother decided to leave the club, PSG didn’t offer Ethan a new deal and he was released upon his contract expiring.

The 18-year-old was then snapped up by fellow Ligue 1 side Lille and he’s made nine appearances for the club so far, with most of them being from the bench.

While it seems unlikely that he’ll be able to live up to the hype of his brother, Lille will give him a good platform to develop over the next few years.

Noha Lemina

After rising through the youth ranks at PSG, Lemina signed his first professional deal with the club in 2022, but he never made a senior appearance.

Following loan stints with Sampdoria and Wolves, he was released by PSG last summer and has since dropped down to the French second division.

The 19-year-old now plays for Annecy who currently sit fifth in Ligue 2.

Sekou Doucoure

Like Lemina, Doucoure also came through the ranks at PSG but never made a senior appearance for the club.

Upon his contract expiring, the 19-year-old defender joined Nantes and has been developing with their B-team this season.

Manuel Ugarte

Given PSG lost Mbappe on a free transfer, their biggest sale last summer was Ugarte who joined Manchester United for a fee rising to £50million.

The 23-year-old still has some way to go before he justifies that price tag, but he has shown glimpses of quality during his first few months at the club.

He also still absolutely loves a yellow card, having received six bookings in his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils.

Danilo Pereira

The versatile Portuguese star joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in a deal worth around £4million.

By all accounts, the 33-year-old seems to have made a decent impression at his new club as Al-Ittihad currently sit four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Joane Gadou

Gadou made the bench on a couple of occasions for PSG but never made a senior appearance for the club before he was sold.

Despite his lack of appearances for PSG, Red Bull Salzburg still saw the potential in Gadou as they splashed around £8million on the youngster.

He’s since been developing nicely in Austria, having made eight senior appearances for the club so far.

Colin Dagba

After spending the last two years of his PSG career out on loan, it wasn’t much of a surprise that the club released Dagba at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old full-back has since joined Belgian side Beerschot who currently sit five points adrift at the bottom of the Belgian Pro League.