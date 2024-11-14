Where are they now? PSG’s 7 wonderkids from Football Manager 2015

PSG were fully asserting themselves as France’s dominant club by the time Football Manager 2015 was released, with a number of talented prospects on their books suggesting the future looked bright.

Having been bought out with Qatari money in 2011, the Paris-based club had retained their league title in 2013-14 thanks to a 41-goal season from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

PSG were blessed with seven ‘wonderkids’ (via FM Scout) during that season. We’ve checked in on how the French club’s highly-rated youngsters fared in real life over the past 10 years and where they are today.

Mike Maignan

Just 19 years old at the time of release, Maginan has definitely fulfilled his Football Manager potential on actual grass.

The goalkeeper never played a senior game for PSG, and was released in 2015, but was quickly picked up by Lille as an 18-year-old.

He went on to make over 150 appearances for Lille, culminating in a shock Ligue 1 title in 2021, beating his former side to top spot.

Maignan then joined AC Milan as a direct replacement for PSG-bound Gianluigi Donnarumma and also replaced Hugo Lloris between the sticks for France.

He is considered one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Marquinhos

Marquinhos had already earned his career-defining move to PSG when FM 2015 was released.

The Brazilian defender had been signed for €31million in 2013 – think at least double that in today’s market – after one outstanding campaign with Roma.

A decade on, Marquinhos remains in the French capital and now captains Ligue 1’s dominant team. He’s also won over 90 caps for Brazil.

Lucas Digne

English fans will be familiar with Digne, having seen the left-back become a Premier League stalwart with Everton and Aston Villa.

His time in Paris was largely spent as back-up to Maxwell though and the France left-back only made his name after moving to Roma in 2015.

Two years at Barcelona, between 2016 and 2018, have somehow slipped our memory despite Digne performing perfectly well for the Spanish giants.

Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot has spent the vast majority of his career with PSG and Juventus, while winning 48 caps for France, but it never feels like he gets the respect he deserves.

Having been released by Juve in 2024, the midfielder moved to Marseille and has made six appearances for the club this season.

Franck-Yves Bambock

This list has been split between household names and names that would struggle to gain recognition in their own household – Bambock falls squarely into the latter category.

He left for Spanish side Huesca in 2015 without playing for PSG and has since enjoyed a career that’s taken in spells in the Netherlands, Israel, Portugal and France.

Now 29, the midfielder plays in Cyprus for APOEL.

Jonathan Ikone

While not reaching the heights of others on this list, Ikone has gone on to enjoy a respectable career in the decade since Football Manager 2015 was released.

The striker scored once in 14 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, before being part of Lille’s 2020-21 title-winning squad and now plays for Fiorentina.

Ikone has even scored for the France national team, netting the fourth in a 4-1 win over Albania in September 2019. Not bad.

Hervin Ongenda

Those who played previous iterations of Football Manager will have probably owned Ongenda at some point and watched him become a reincarnation of Thierry Henry.

The striker was even described as the top French talent of the time by Le Parisien in France, in a generation that included Rabiot and Kingsley Coman. But in reality, he did not reach his potential in the slightest.

Ongenda made his PSG debut as a substitute for Javier Pastore in the Trophee Des Champions in 2013 as a 17-year-old, and scored the equaliser, playing in the same team as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva.

He would only make 11 league appearances for the club, scoring once, before failed spells in Holland, Spain and Italy.

After spells in the Romanian top flight with FC Botosani and Apollon Limassol in Cyrpus, Ongenda has returned to Romania with the former after a year without a club.