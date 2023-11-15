The 10 players with the most goal involvements in the Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Benzema…

The Saudi Pro League is now home to some of the biggest football stars in the world and plenty of familiar faces have made a significant impact this season.

Huge investments have been made to grow football in Saudi Arabia and the country will be more determined than ever to garner a football audience as they are set to host the 2034 World Cup.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Saudi Pro League this season and have ranked the 10 players with the most goals and assists up until this point.

Note: when two players are tied on goal involvements we have ranked them on who has the superior goal involvement per 90 record.

10. Salem Al-Dawsari (8 goal involvements)

Despite the influx of talent that the Saudi Pro League has recently seen, Al-Dawsari still ranks as one of the best players in the league. The Al Hilal winger has been in fine form this season with eight goal involvements already.

Al-Dawsari has already won four league titles with Al Hilal and he is currently on course to win his fifth title. Al Hilal currently boast a four-point lead at the top and they are the only side yet to lose this season.

9. Moussa Dembele (8 goal involvements)

Steven Gerrard managed to attract several stars to Al-Ettifaq in the summer and Dembele has been the most prolific player under the Liverpool legend so far.

Dembele has a tremendous scoring record for Fulham, Celtic and Lyon so it should come as no surprise that he is smashing it in Saudi Arabia. With seven goals and one assist so far, he boasts an impressive eight-goal involvements.

8. Igor Coronado (9 goal involvements)

Brazilian playmaker Coronado started his career with MK Dons and now finds himself brushing shoulders with superstars at Al-Ittihad. The 31-year-old moved to Saudi in 2021 and hasn’t looked back since.

He already has nine goal contributions to show for this season so far with four goals and five assists. If you do end up tuning into any Al-Ittihad matches, Coronado is one player to keep your eye on.

7. Malcom (10 goal involvements)

It’s a shame things never clicked for Malcom at Barcelona, but the Brazilian winger has looked sharper than ever this season. He has a wicked left foot and already has 10 goal involvements this season.

Malcom with the assist ➡️ Mitrovic with the finish! 4️⃣in4️⃣for Mitro 🤩🔥#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/grgAX9w8Mq — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 13, 2023

6. Talisca (10 goal involvements)

Talisca has been balling out in the Saudi league for a few years now and this season has been no different. In the 80 matches across his Al Nassr career, he’s managed to score 61 goals which is a staggering return.

The 29-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line or in midfield and he has been a key player under Luis Castro of late. With 10 goal contributions already, Talisca is on track for yet another successful campaign.

5. Riyad Mahrez (12 goal involvements)

We’re happy to inform you that Mahrez still has one of the filthiest first touches in football. It’s no surprise that the Algerian winger has been smashing it since making the move to Al-Ahli.

Mahrez has scored five goals and has set up his teammates on seven occasions so far. He’s conjured up plenty of moments of magic and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss him in the Premier League.

Kessie picks out @Mahrez22 who smashes it home 🇩🇿🪄 That control and finish 😮‍💨#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/BHyxXFPtQv — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 5, 2023

4. Karim Benzema (12 goal involvements)

The Real Madrid legend has had some ups and downs in his early days in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ittihad have largely struggled to live up to expectations. Nuno Espirito Santo was recently sacked with the club sitting fifth in the league and Julen Lopetegui has been tipped to replace him.

Despite the drama at Al-Ittihad, Benzema has still produced the goods on a regular basis. The Frenchman has eight goals and four assists so far which isn’t too shabby.

3. Aleksandar Mitrovic (13 goal involvements)

Fulham have sure missed Mitrovic this season and the Serbian international has continued his hot streak with Al-Hilal. The 29-year-old is currently averaging a goal contribution every 74 minutes and is on track to having one of his most prolific campaigns yet.

“I moved here from one of the best [leagues, the] Premier League and I think this, this league has all the things, in the future, in the next few years to become one of the best leagues in the world,” Mitrovic told Euro News.

2. Mourad Batna (14 goal involvements)

The Moroccan winger has almost matched his goal tally from last season and there’s still plenty of football to be played yet. Batna has chipped in with seven goals and seven assists, which earns him the second spot on this list.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (20 goal involvements)

Even at 38 years old, Ronaldo still manages to come out on top. The Al Nassr forward has been a goalscoring machine this year and he’s also chipped in with a fair amount of assists too.

In the league alone, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 12 appearances and he’s also produced seven assists in that time. As things stand, he is averaging a goal involvement every 53.7 minutes in the Saudi Pro League. A truly staggering return.

