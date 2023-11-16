The 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value in 2023: Sancho, Sterling…

Stars from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all feature among the top 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value in 2023.

A player can tank in market value for a number of reasons. Whether it’s down to a loss of form, injuries or getting older, footballers will regularly fluctuate in their market value.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we have found the 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value throughout 2023.

10. Mohamed Salah (-£13.08million)

Despite the fact that Salah has been one of the outstanding players in the Premier League this season, his market value has still dipped from the start of the year.

The Liverpool forward has scored 10 goals and is averaging a goal contribution every 74.79 minutes in the Premier League. We’d guess that his value has dipped as a result of his advancing age and the fact he is out of contract in 2025.

9. Kalvin Phillips (-£14.83million)

This one doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Since making the move to Manchester City, Phillips has barely kicked a ball in club football, although he still seems to have the trust of Gareth Southgate on the international stage.

His value has dwindled by £14.83million throughout the year and it seems like his best bet would be to get a move away from the Etihad in January.

READ: 7 players Pep Guardiola has struggled to get the best out of: Phillips, Ibrahimovic…

8. Jorginho (-£17.45million)

The Italian midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, although Arsenal do hold the option to extend by a further year. Mikel Arteta still finds a use for Jorginho every now and again, but he is by no means at the peak of his powers.

7. Youri Tielemans (-£17.45million)

While Aston Villa have enjoyed a superb rise under Unai Emery of late, Tielemans hasn’t quite found his feet at Villa Park. The former Leicester City man joined on a free transfer in the summer but has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Emery.

Since January, Tielemans has lost £17.45million in value and sitting on the bench probably won’t do much to pick this up. It’s still early days in his Aston Villa career, but the early signs haven’t been hugely promising.

6. Heung-min Son (-£17.45million)

The South Korean forward has looked reborn under Ange Postecoglou and his goals have helped soften the blow of losing Harry Kane. Son has played through the middle in the absence of Kane and has eight league goals to his name this season.

However, despite his prolific form, he has still dwindled in value since the start of the year. The 31-year-old is currently valued at £43.62million which is a £17.45million decrease from his value at the start of the year.

"He's been exceptional so far this season" 👏@DanielSturridge discusses Heung-min Son's positional change 🔁 pic.twitter.com/7gtA3zc6nA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

5. Raheem Sterling (-£17.45million)

While the 28-year-old perhaps isn’t quite at the peak of his powers, he has rediscovered some form under Mauricio Pochettino of late. Along with Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher, Sterling has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season and he’s chipped in with five goal contributions.

At the start of the year, Sterling was valued at £61.07million, but this figure has fallen by £17.45million since then. Regardless of his diminishing value, Sterling can still be a game-changer on his day.

4. Wesley Fofana (-£21.81million)

The French defender has had a stinking time with injuries since his blockbuster move to Chelsea last year. Fofana still has his best years ahead of him, but his market value has taken quite a hit because of the injuries he has sustained.

The 22-year-old has had to have surgery because of an ACL injury and is set to be sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign. Fingers crossed he manages to come back stronger than ever.

3. Antony (-£21.81million)

United’s move for Antony raised plenty of eyebrows at the time and it’s probably fair to say the £80million winger hasn’t lived up to expectations at Old Trafford so far.

While United fans have been treated to some flashes of quality, Antony has struggled to produce the goods on a regular basis. Since the start of the calendar year, his value has fallen by £21.81million.

2. Marc Cucurella (-£23.55million)

The Spanish full-back seemingly had the world at his fingertips while at Brighton, but the move to Chelsea hasn’t quite gone to plan. Cucurella struggled to find much form in his debut season and has since seen his market value dramatically dip.

Pochettino seems to have got a bit more out of the left-back of late, but his value has still seen a £23.55million since the start of the year.

1. Jadon Sancho (-£24.42million)

This one won’t come as much of a surprise. Sancho hadn’t exactly pulled up many trees at Old Trafford prior to his spat with Erik ten Hag and now he finds himself out of the picture entirely.

We’re still holding out hope that he manages to get his career back on track in the near future, but his value decrease sums up where he is right now.

Sancho is currently deemed to be worth £27.95million which is only a snip compared to what United paid for him back in 2021. Fingers crossed he gets himself a move in January.

READ NEXT: The 10 Premier League stars who have gained the most value in 2023: Hojlund, Szoboszlai…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?