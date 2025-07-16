Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are just some of the clubs that have enjoyed some of the best freebies in recent seasons.

Huge names like Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric have moved on free transfers in 2025, highlighting the value a club can find if they bide their time.

Football clubs now spend astronomical transfer fees on players, but there are still good-value deals to be sought. Here is a selection, but certainly not all, of the best free transfers of recent times.

Andrea Pirlo

One of the most bizarre transfer decisions of all time occurred in 2011 when AC Milan allowed Pirlo to join rivals Juventus.

The legendary Italian midfielder went on to play 164 games for Juve, winning the league in each of his four seasons in Turin, while Milan, who had just won Serie A, had to wait over a decade before winning another Scudetto.

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern must be a pain in the backside for Borussia Dortmund fans. They take all their best players year after year and sometimes even have the cheek to do it on a free.

It was the stubbornness of Dortmund that allowed this 2014 free transfer to happen in the first place, but you can’t really blame them.

Bayern had picked up Mario Gotze the previous summer, which led to Dortmund refusing to let Lewandowski leave, even though he only had a year left on his contract.

Despite interest from the Premier League, the Polish forward opted to join his Bundesliga rivals – as has become a recurring theme.

Eight straight Bundesliga titles, a Champions League, three German Cups and a bucket load of goals would suggest he probably made the right decision.

Gustavo Poyet

After leaving Real Zaragoza, Poyet was picked up by Chelsea and became a club legend.

Although the midfielder had a rough first season due to injuries, the enigmatic Uruguayan quickly became a Blues favourite in his second season, scoring 14 times as Chelsea finished third in 1999.

His record of 49 goals in just 145 appearances helped Chelsea to four trophies in the four seasons Poyet spent at Stamford Bridge. That’s some inspired business.

Gary McAllister

McAllister was already 35 years old when Coventry City released him in 2000. He signed for Liverpool and helped them win the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup during his first season at Anfield.

And his last-minute winner at Goodison will live long in the memory of Reds everywhere. An inspirational player.

Sol Campbell

It takes a brave man to make the move across north London, but that’s exactly what Campbell did when he swapped Tottenham for Arsenal in 2001.

It made him a hate figure among Spurs fans, but two Premier Leagues and two FA Cups to show for his time at Arsenal, he probably doesn’t care.

The former England international made 211 appearances across two spells for the Gunners in total and was an integral part of the famous ‘Invincibles’ side of 03-04.

James Milner

Milner was viewed as a sensible freebie when Liverpool picked him up from Manchester City in 2015, but few would have expected him to make quite as much impact as he has at Anfield.

He’s been consistently good in several positions, which we expected, but him breaking the record for the most assists in a single Champions League campaign in 2017-18 is something we certainly didn’t.

But perhaps even more important than his performances on the pitch has been the winning mentality he helped instil in his team-mates as Liverpool won everything there is to win.

As Jurgen Klopp said ahead of the 2019 Champions League final: “He can be quite intense because he is demanding, but a proper leader. My meetings maybe are not bad but without Milly before the game in the dressing room, I don’t think it would work.”

Milner even managed to shake his ‘Boring James Milner’ tag as one of the funniest footballers on social media.

Miroslav Klose

Bayern would have been forgiven by most for not pulling out all the stops to get a 33-year-old striker to sign a new deal back in 2011, but Klose would go on to play for another five seasons for Lazio in Serie A.

And, of course, he continued to score goals at a pretty handy rate, racking up 64 in 170 appearances, including five in one game in 2013.

He finally hung up his boots in 2016, finishing as Lazio’s joint-highest foreign goalscorer of all time.

Esteban Cambiasso

The Argentine midfielder could actually appear in this list as two separate entities having moved on free transfers to Inter in 2004 and then Leicester City a decade later.

Although he must rue his decision to leave Leicester after a year and so miss out on their incredible title win, he’ll still go down in Foxes folklore for the huge role he played in helping them avoid the drop in 2015, earning their Player of the Season award.

Arguably more impressive, however, was his move to Inter from Real Madrid in 2004. He would go on to make 431 appearances for the Nerazzurri during a period of dominance in Italy which saw Cambiasso win five league titles, four Italian Cups and a Champions League.

Jay-Jay Okocha

‘A sitcom-worthy odd couple riding glorious roughshod over traditional notions of how to compete in the Premier League, together the pair danced to their own magnificently incongruous tune, establishing Bolton in the top half and taking them into Europe.’

Paul Pogba

Signed after letting his contract run down at Manchester United in 2012, Pogba certainly proved value for money in his four years at Juventus, winning four league titles, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

Juve would have paid a small compensation fee to sign the then-19-year-old, but considering they sold him back to United for a world-record £89million four years later, it was probably worth it.

Pogba established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world during his time in Turin, and the financial gain Juventus made from the Frenchman’s image off the pitch undoubtedly makes this one of the greatest free transfers of all time.

Michael Ballack

Ballack was Germany captain and had just won his third Bundesliga title in four seasons at Bayern Munich in 2006.

But he chose to join Chelsea, having rejected the offer of a new contract and reported rival interest from Manchester United.

He was 29 at the time, but having been crowned German Footballer of the Year in 2002, 2003 and 2005, there was little doubt he was going to improve a Chelsea team that had just won back-to-back Premier League titles – even with Frank Lampard, Claude Makelele and Michael Essien for competition.

And so it proved: Ballack made 46 appearances in his first season at Stamford Bridge and 166 in total across four years, leaving with two FA Cups, the League Cup and, most importantly, the Premier League title to show for his efforts.

Raul

The legendary Spanish striker ended 18 years with Real Madrid to join Schalke on a free transfer in 2010.

Even at 33, he had no problem adapting to a new team and new league for the first time in his career.

Indeed, Raul scored 40 goals in 98 appearances for Schalke, proving he could very much still perform at the highest level, before winding down his career with Al Sadd and then New York Cosmos.

Henrik Larsson

Larsson had scored goals at a frankly alarming rate for Celtic, but it still came as somewhat of a surprise to a lot of people when Barcelona decided to sign him on the back of an impressive Euro 2004 campaign.

He described the move as “a dream come true”, and though he was never a regular and scored only 19 goals in his two seasons in Spain, he made a telling contribution in his final game for the club in the 2006 Champions League final when he stepped off the bench to set up both goals in the 2-1 comeback against Arsenal.

