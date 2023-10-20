Claudio Ranieri is a Premier League legend, not least for his illuminating quotes that enliven the dullest of press conferences.

Ranieri will always hold a special place in the history of English football after guiding Leicester to the title in 2016, but he is also one of the biggest personalities to grace our league.

We’ve collected 13 of Ranieri’s most memorable quotes for your enjoyment.

Tinkerman

“I can’t change now. I’m like Frank Sinatra – I always do it my way. I told the players everything I did in the Monaco game was wrong. I changed things to win the match – but we lost and I was thinking “Oh f***, Claudio, why, why? Bad Tinkerman!”

Roman Abramovich

“One beautiful day, a radiant day, Mr Abramovich introduced himself to me and said I should put a shopping list together.”

Christmas at Leicester

“From the beginning when something was wrong I’ve been saying: ‘Dilly-ding, dilly-dong, wake up, wake up!’ So on Christmas Day, I bought for all the players and all the staff a little bell. It was just a joke.”

Damien Duff

“Damien is Damien. When I don’t put him in the squad my mother, who’s 84, asks ‘Why isn’t Damien playing?’ She kills me about it and that’s true.”

Mary Poppins

“Football managers are like a parachutist. At times it doesn’t open. Here, it is an umbrella. You understand, Mary Poppins?”

Carlton Cole

“Two years ago I watched Carlton [Cole] play for the reserves and I saw two animals in him – one was a rabbit and the other a lion. I want to see that lion come out in him more often.”

Clean sheets at Leicester

“I told them, if you keep a clean sheet, I’ll buy pizza for everybody. I think they’re waiting for me to offer a hot dog too.”

Chelsea squad

“If it is the case that you need just a first 11 and three or four more players, then why did Christopher Columbus sail to India to discover America?”

READ: Dirty Secrets: I’m not a Chelsea fan, but I’ve always quite liked them

Title run-in

“Look, I am very confident because if Leicester last season saved themselves in the last two months that means the stamina is fantastic. Why can’t we continue to run, run, run? We are like Forrest Gump. Leicester is Forrest Gump.”

Ranieri in film

“Robert De Niro would be good. I’ve heard that’s who they want to play me.”

Jamie Vardy

“This is not a footballer. This is a fantastic horse.”

Damien Duff (again)

“My only technical adviser is my mother. When I told her that Damien had injured his shoulder again, she said ‘Oh no!’ Who should replace him? I will call her before the game to ask.”

Chelsea sacking rumours

“I must say thank you to the media because you do a great job now. Before you kill me! That crazy man! I give you a good espresso. A small one. I am Scottish man!”

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 19 teams that Claudio Ranieri has managed?