Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during their victory over Crystal Palace in December 2023.

15 things we loved this weekend: Salah, Rudiger, Scott, Owen…

Football delivered again this weekend, as Liverpool went top of the Premier League and Manchester United suffered a chastening home defeat to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, both Emma Hayes and Alex Scott spoke out against misogyny in football while Michael Owen delivered an anecdote for the ages.

We’ve identified 15 moments over the last few days that we’ve been playing on repeat.

Michael Owen

No notes.

Mohamed Salah

One of Liverpool’s GOATs.

Alisson

Another match-saving stop from Liverpool’s big Brazilian.

Lewis Dobbin

A memory to last a lifetime.

Emma Hayes

Essential viewing.

Alex Scott

Agree with every word.

Harvey Elliott

Take a bow, son. Take a bow…

Rodri

City’s MVP.

Ross Barkley

Filth.

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich

Hope for Manchester United yet.

Antonio Rudiger

Such a strange guy.

Antonio Rudiger lines up before Real Madrid's match against Napoli in November 2023.

READ: Antonio Rudiger’s latest crime against normality proves he cannot be from Planet Earth

Fred the Red

Someone’s been tearing up the dancefloor at Infernos…

Luis Muriel

Imagine the cojones to attempt this in the last minute of the game?

Sebastiano Esposito

Imagine doing this to Andrea Pirlo.

Sam Allardyce

Perfect.

