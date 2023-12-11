15 things we loved this weekend: Salah, Rudiger, Scott, Owen…
Football delivered again this weekend, as Liverpool went top of the Premier League and Manchester United suffered a chastening home defeat to Bournemouth.
Elsewhere, both Emma Hayes and Alex Scott spoke out against misogyny in football while Michael Owen delivered an anecdote for the ages.
We’ve identified 15 moments over the last few days that we’ve been playing on repeat.
Michael Owen
No notes.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TOJOBSOmfY
— Olly (@ClassAOlly19) December 10, 2023
Mohamed Salah
One of Liverpool’s GOATs.
200 – Mohamed Salah has scored his 200th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, becoming only the fifth player in the club’s history to reach that landmark. Prolific. pic.twitter.com/0cJYgQByiv
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2023
Alisson
Another match-saving stop from Liverpool’s big Brazilian.
This would be a career highlight for most goalkeepers, for Alisson it’s just a routine stop he does every week.
Greatest of ALL TIME.
ALL. TIME. pic.twitter.com/37YIEaPUW1
— The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) December 9, 2023
Lewis Dobbin
A memory to last a lifetime.
This is not an easy finish from @LewisDobbin. First time, had to keep it down. Brilliant hit!
pic.twitter.com/GP14yYJRsx
— Everton Watch (@Everton_Watch_) December 10, 2023
Emma Hayes
Essential viewing.
When Emma Hayes speaks, we listenpic.twitter.com/lf2D5gaEeR
— COPA90 (@Copa90) December 8, 2023
Alex Scott
Agree with every word.
Absolutely this – total class @AlexScott 🙌🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/P8sIkwu27E
— Chris Chohan (@ChrisChohan) December 10, 2023
Harvey Elliott
Take a bow, son. Take a bow…
PURE CLASS! ✨
Harvey Elliott scores a wonderful goal to put Liverpool ahead 💥
What a goal! 👏 pic.twitter.com/s19ttdO9P9
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023
Rodri
City’s MVP.
Rodri is now unbeaten in each of his last 44 games for Man City across all competitions:
WWDDWWWWWWWWWDWWWWDWWWDWWDWDWWWWWWWWWWWWDWDW
Pep is glad to have him back. 😀 pic.twitter.com/RYZNNRHD8O
— Squawka (@Squawka) December 10, 2023
Ross Barkley
Filth.
Ross Barkley cooking City’s midfield in the build up to Luton’s goal pic.twitter.com/pnEm8f8deI
— 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) December 10, 2023
Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich
Hope for Manchester United yet.
◉ 12' Frankfurt 1-0 Bayern
◉ 31' Frankfurt 2-0 Bayern
◉ 36' Frankfurt 3-0 Bayern
◉ 44' Frankfurt 3-1 Bayern
◉ 50' Frankfurt 4-1 Bayern
◉ 60' Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern
WOW! 😮
— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 9, 2023
Antonio Rudiger
Such a strange guy.
READ: Antonio Rudiger’s latest crime against normality proves he cannot be from Planet Earth
Fred the Red
Someone’s been tearing up the dancefloor at Infernos…
Fred the Red is enjoying himself 😅#MUFC || #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/wpQ7x32CgO
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 9, 2023
Luis Muriel
Imagine the cojones to attempt this in the last minute of the game?
LUIS MURIEL SCORES A LAST MINUTE BACK-HEEL WINNER! 🤯
An absolute beauty of a finish to put Atalanta 3-2 up against Milan 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/6DTfPFk2Ga
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023
Sebastiano Esposito
Imagine doing this to Andrea Pirlo.
Bro has some balls to do that to Andrea Pirlo pic.twitter.com/TBUCHAVJUl
— 14 🏆 (@Kudus_Szn) December 9, 2023
Sam Allardyce
Perfect.
proper no-nonsense curry order. not like the jackfruit biryanis or tiki tarka dhals you'd get from the dishoom mob. pic.twitter.com/g1O3yigBpe
— Aidan James (@mcandidate) December 8, 2023
