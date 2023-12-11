15 things we loved this weekend: Salah, Rudiger, Scott, Owen…

Football delivered again this weekend, as Liverpool went top of the Premier League and Manchester United suffered a chastening home defeat to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, both Emma Hayes and Alex Scott spoke out against misogyny in football while Michael Owen delivered an anecdote for the ages.

We’ve identified 15 moments over the last few days that we’ve been playing on repeat.

Michael Owen

No notes.

Mohamed Salah

One of Liverpool’s GOATs.

200 – Mohamed Salah has scored his 200th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, becoming only the fifth player in the club’s history to reach that landmark. Prolific. pic.twitter.com/0cJYgQByiv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2023

Alisson

Another match-saving stop from Liverpool’s big Brazilian.

This would be a career highlight for most goalkeepers, for Alisson it’s just a routine stop he does every week. Greatest of ALL TIME. ALL. TIME. pic.twitter.com/37YIEaPUW1 — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) December 9, 2023

Lewis Dobbin

A memory to last a lifetime.

This is not an easy finish from @LewisDobbin. First time, had to keep it down. Brilliant hit!

pic.twitter.com/GP14yYJRsx — Everton Watch (@Everton_Watch_) December 10, 2023

Emma Hayes

Essential viewing.

When Emma Hayes speaks, we listenpic.twitter.com/lf2D5gaEeR — COPA90 (@Copa90) December 8, 2023

Alex Scott

Agree with every word.

Harvey Elliott

Take a bow, son. Take a bow…

PURE CLASS! ✨ Harvey Elliott scores a wonderful goal to put Liverpool ahead 💥 What a goal! 👏 pic.twitter.com/s19ttdO9P9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

Rodri

City’s MVP.

Rodri is now unbeaten in each of his last 44 games for Man City across all competitions: WWDDWWWWWWWWWDWWWWDWWWDWWDWDWWWWWWWWWWWWDWDW Pep is glad to have him back. 😀 pic.twitter.com/RYZNNRHD8O — Squawka (@Squawka) December 10, 2023

Ross Barkley

Filth.

Ross Barkley cooking City’s midfield in the build up to Luton’s goal pic.twitter.com/pnEm8f8deI — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) December 10, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich

Hope for Manchester United yet.

◉ 12' Frankfurt 1-0 Bayern

◉ 31' Frankfurt 2-0 Bayern

◉ 36' Frankfurt 3-0 Bayern

◉ 44' Frankfurt 3-1 Bayern

◉ 50' Frankfurt 4-1 Bayern

◉ 60' Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern WOW! 😮 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 9, 2023

Antonio Rudiger

Such a strange guy.

READ: Antonio Rudiger’s latest crime against normality proves he cannot be from Planet Earth

Fred the Red

Someone’s been tearing up the dancefloor at Infernos…

Luis Muriel

Imagine the cojones to attempt this in the last minute of the game?

LUIS MURIEL SCORES A LAST MINUTE BACK-HEEL WINNER! 🤯 An absolute beauty of a finish to put Atalanta 3-2 up against Milan 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/6DTfPFk2Ga — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

Sebastiano Esposito

Imagine doing this to Andrea Pirlo.

Bro has some balls to do that to Andrea Pirlo pic.twitter.com/TBUCHAVJUl — 14 🏆 (@Kudus_Szn) December 9, 2023

Sam Allardyce

Perfect.

proper no-nonsense curry order. not like the jackfruit biryanis or tiki tarka dhals you'd get from the dishoom mob. pic.twitter.com/g1O3yigBpe — Aidan James (@mcandidate) December 8, 2023

