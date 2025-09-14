Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson was victim to one of the most unfortunate yet rather hilarious own goals we’ve seen in the Premier League of late – but if you’re going to score one, you might as well make it memorable.

When a player puts the ball into the wrong net it provokes an unusual feeling from a spectator. Should you celebrate? Should you laugh? Should you feel sorry for the player?

To make Gudmundsson feel a little better about the ball hitting the post, bouncing off his back and leaving him red-faced, here is a selection of own goals that will make you laugh, cry and downright confused.

Ilan Meslier

These won’t all be Leeds efforts, we promise.

“Bramall Lane BEDLAM!” 💥 It’s far from pretty, but Sheffield United have the lead after Illan Meslier palms it into his own net! pic.twitter.com/WdGcobSibI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2025

Djimi Traore

It doesn’t matter how many times we watch this, we will just never work out what Traore was attempting to do.

Lee Dixon

Roberto Firmino, we see your no-look finishes and we raise you.

Gareth Bale

He only scores great goals.

Chris Brass

Another faceplant, this is utterly iconic.

Kieran Trippier

The anguish as he realises what he’s done is genuinely painful.



Juninho Bacuna

Sometimes, it’s just too tempting not to try a volley.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Franck Queudrue

The actual physics of this are absolutely outrageous.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jamie Pollock

This had such an impact on QPR fans that Pollock was named the most influential human being of the millennium in a poll they hijacked, beating Jesus Christ and Karl Marx into second and third place, respectively. Classic City.

Jon Walters

Scoring one goal is bad. Scoring two in the same game is horrendous. Scoring two own goals, missing a penalty and kicking the ball into your own face…let’s just say it’s a good job Jon Walters is made of strong stuff.

Good omen for next Friday! Jon Walters scores in our commentary game to make Stoke 1 Chelsea 1. Live on Premier League Live with @SkySports pic.twitter.com/CHYp3jjUGN — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) March 18, 2017

Shane Duffy

Not wanting to be outdone, three years after Walters’ nightmare day Duffy attempted to outdo him, scoring two own goals before getting sent off against Cardiff.

Shane Duffy scores 2 own goals & gets sent off vs Cardiff City

More football videos @ https://t.co/TdlMI8actG pic.twitter.com/m7cKy6qWfb — Footy.Tube (@F00TYTUBE) August 18, 2016

Gareth Barry

Sometimes, a player does something and then immediately wonders why. This was one of those times.

Richard Dunne

Manchester City players seem to have a habit of scoring own goals, but Dunne was the master.

Another Friday the 13th "favourite"… is Richard Dunne's own goal v @WBAFCofficial our unluckiest concession? http://t.co/UreQEEtrHA — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 13, 2015

Vincent Kompany

And then there are the ones where you think “how’s that even gone in?”

That James Collins own goal is up there with this cracker from Vincent Kompany…https://t.co/eEXp2DDzXe — Betfair (@Betfair) April 19, 2015

James Collins

It does occasionally happen against City, at least.

Gary Neville

It’s possible to score an own goal which is entirely someone else’s fault.

Sunderland

Three in seven minutes is pretty damn impressive. Fair play

Santiago Vergini

Maybe there’s a problem with the training at Sunderland?

Stijn Spierings

In May 2018, the Sparta Rotterdam man went in for a tackle against FC Dordecht in the 89th minute of a relegation play-off, with his side 1-0 up. This happened.

Darren Bent

Sometimes we wonder if strikers do this on purpose to stop managers from sending them back. Keep me up top, gaffer!

Niklas Sule

As if scoring an own goal isn’t bad enough, getting smacked in the face quite hard with the ball is just adding insult to injury.

Geoffrey Kondogbia

This may have come in a friendly, but long-range own goals are always memorable.

Victor Bernardez

Not only is the finish ridiculous, this also comes with a fine self-assist to boot.

READ NEXT: The Charlie Adam paradox: 9 players that are much younger than you thought

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 100 Premier League goals?