Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot as they look to reinforce their squad – but does the Juventus midfielder represent an upgrade on their current options?

Rabiot, who joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2019, is in the final year of his contract and has fallen out of favour with the Serie A giants.

The France international had a brief spell in the academy of Manchester City before turning professional at PSG around 10 years ago.

He made 227 appearances and won five league titles at PSG before joining Juventus three years ago. Rabiot started 28 matches in Serie A last season but Juventus are happy to let the 27-year-old leave the club.

United’s primary midfield transfer target this summer has been Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but they have been exploring alternative options after being frustrated in their pursuit of the midfielder.

They have also been linked with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans of Leicester, but Rabiot looks set to join the club once personal terms are negotiated with his agent and mother Veronique.

The player has a record of uneven discipline, including being fined for lateness, but does his footballing talent make any deal a worthwhile risk for United?

We’ve compared Rabiot’s 2021-22 Serie A stats to the corresponding league stats of United’s current central midfield options.

Note: we’ve only included Donny van de Beek’s stats from his loan spell at Everton as he didn’t start a single Premier League game for United in 2021-22.

Goals

Bruno Fernandes – 10

Fred – 4

Christian Eriksen – 1

Scott McTominay – 1

Donny van de Beek – 1

Adrien Rabiot – 0

Assists

Bruno Fernandes – 6

Fred – 4

Christian Eriksen – 4

Adrien Rabiot – 2

Scott McTominay – 1

Donny van de Beek – 0

Minutes per goal

Bruno Fernandes – 312

Donny van de Beek – 484

Fred – 509

Christian Eriksen – 938

Scott McTominay – 2393

Adrien Rabiot – N/A

Minutes per goal or assist

Christian Eriksen – 187.6

Bruno Fernandes – 195

Fred – 254.5

Donny van de Beek – 484

Adrien Rabiot – 1147

Scott McTominay – 1196.5

Chances created per 90 minutes

Christian Eriksen – 2.9

Bruno Fernandes – 2.6

Fred – 1.2

Scott McTominay – 0.9

Adrien Rabiot – 0.8

Donny van de Beek – 0.4

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Adrien Rabiot – 1.7 (77.3%)

Scott McTominay – 1.4 (77.8%)

Fred – 0.9 (56.3%)

Christian Eriksen – 0.8 (50%)

Bruno Fernandes – 0.7 (63.6%)

Donny van de Beek – 0.6 (35.2%)

Shots per 90 minutes (inside the penalty area)

Bruno Fernandes – 2.6 (1.1)

Christian Eriksen – 2.1 (0.5)

Adrien Rabiot – 1.0 (0.7)

Scott McTominay – 1.0 (0.4)

Donny van de Beek – 0.9 (0.2)

Fred – 0.6 (0.2)

Passes completed per 90 (passing accuracy)

Fred – 59.4 (84.1%)

Bruno Fernandes – 54.8 (78.3%)

Christian Eriksen – 52.2 (80.9%)

Scott McTominay – 46.4 (85.6%)

Donny van de Beek – 45 (84.7%)

Adrien Rabiot – 39.9 (83.5%)

Successful tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Donny van de Beek – 2.8 (68.2%)

Fred – 2.8 (52.8%)

Adrien Rabiot – 2.5 (75.7%)

Scott McTominay – 2.4 (66.7%)

Bruno Fernandes – 1.6 (47.1%)

Christian Eriksen – 1.2 (57%)

Interceptions per 90 minutes

Fred – 1.4

Scott McTominay – 1.2

Donny van de Beek – 1.1

Christian Eriksen – 0.9

Adrien Rabiot – 0.8

Bruno Fernandes – 0.5

