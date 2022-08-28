It’s no secret that Manchester United still want to strengthen their forward line before the end of the transfer window their number one target is Ajax’s Antony – but how does he compare with United’s current striking options?

It makes sense that former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is said to be looking to bring one of the Eredivisie champions’ shining lights with him to Old Trafford.

Antony has caught the eye of several top European clubs following a string of impressive performances for the Dutch side last season and in the early part of this season. Liverpool and Bayern Munich were linked with the Brazilian, who has won nine caps for his country.

But it is United Antony wants to move to and United who want Antony most.

According to transfer market insider Fabrizio Romano, United have already tabled a €90million bid for Antony, but the Dutch club have said no – they want to keep him, or at least they want an even bigger fee.

That obstinance from Ajax as caused Antony to speak out.

He told Romano: “In June of this summer, I interrupted my vacation and came personally to inform the managers of Ajax, including the new coach, of my wish to leave and that they should consider this possibility because when I started in Amsterdam, it was a project for two seasons.

“And during the window months, meetings concluded, including a proposal from Ajax for a contract renewal. I made it clear once again – I want to leave the club.”

United fans will be hoping that Antony’s heartfelt plea finally convinces Ajax bosses to let him leave. But if they do, will he really represent a considerable upgrade on their current forward options?

To find out, we’ve compared Antony’s Eredivisie stats for the 2021-22 season with the Premier League stats of United’s current forward options over the same period.

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo – 18

Antony – 8

Marcus Rashford – 4

Jadon Sancho – 3

Anthony Elanga – 2

Anthony Martial – 1



Assists

Antony – 4

Cristiano Ronaldo – 3

Jadon Sancho – 3

Marcus Rashford – 2

Anthony Elanga – 2

Anthony Martial – 0

Minutes per goal

Cristiano Ronaldo – 136.6

Anthony Martial – 210

Antony – 217

Marcus Rashford – 308.2

Anthony Elanga – 608.5

Jadon Sancho – 643.6

Minutes per goal or assist

Cristiano Ronaldo – 117.1

Antony – 144.6

Marcus Rashford – 205.5

Anthony Martial – 210

Anthony Elanga – 304.2

Jadon Sancho – 317.3

Chances created per 90 minutes

Jadon Sancho – 1.9

Antony – 1.9

Cristiano Ronaldo – 1.0

Marcus Rashford – 0.7

Anthony Elanga – 0.7

Anthony Martial – N/A

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Antony – 2.2 (59.5%)

Jadon Sancho – 2.2 (55%)

Anthony Martial – 1.7 (56.6%)

Marcus Rashford – 1.6 (39%)

Anthony Elanga – 0.8 (34.8%)

Cristiano Ronaldo – 0.7 (58.3%)



Passes per 90 minutes (passing accuracy)

Antony – 53.0 (82.3%)

Jadon Sancho – 44.2 (83.5%)

Anthony Martial – 35.1 (81.7%)

Cristiano Ronaldo – 32.2 (81.9%)

Anthony Elanga – 30.5 (78.2%)

Marcus Rashford – 28.7 (76.1%)

Shots per 90 minutes (inside penalty area)

Antony – 4.1 (2.2)

Cristiano Ronaldo – 4.0 (2.9)

Anthony Martial – 2.1 (1.8)

Marcus Rashford – 1.6 (1.1)

Anthony Elanga – 1.6 (1.0)

Jadon Sancho – 1.2 (0.9)

