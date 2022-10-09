Arsenal remain at the Premier League summit following their 3-2 win over Liverpool in a roller-coaster of a match.

The Gunners went into Sunday’s fixture in a buoyant mood after winning seven of their first eight Premier League matches and took the lead within the first 60 seconds through Gabriel Martinelli.

But Liverpool, despite their indifferent form, remain a dangerous side and equalised through a cool Darwin Nunez finish – and should have had a penalty following Gabriel’s handball.

With the game inching towards half time, Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal’s lead following good work from Martinelli but Liverpool pegged them back soon after the interval following Roberto Firmino’s strike.

The victory was secured through Saka’s late penalty and the Emirates Stadium rejoiced in another statement victory from their side.

“The last 2-3 years we’ve struggled against Liverpool, so to win today in front of our fans in special,” Saka said after the game. “It gives us more confidence because they’re a fantastic team and we have a lot of respect for them.

“I’ve been practising penalties all the time. I don’t know what was going on with the delay, there were a few bits of fighting. But I had what I was going to do in my head and I stuck with it.”

We’ve collected together 13 spine-tingling stats from Arsenal’s rare victory over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

– Arsenal’s three goals were scored by Saka (two) and Martinelli, both of whom are 21 years old. Arsenal have now scored 54 goals via players aged 21 and under in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta.

– This tally is 22 more than any other side during Arteta’s tenure. Trust the process.

– Saka is the second-youngest player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Arsenal, after only Nicolas Anelka (20y 41d).

– Martinelli’s goal after 58 seconds was Arsenal’s quickest in a Premier League home game since October 2011 (Robin van Persie, 29 seconds v Sunderland).

– It was also the quickest goal that Arsenal have ever scored against Liverpool in the Premier League.

– Martinelli is the youngest Arsenal player to score and assist against Liverpool in the Premier League (21 years 113 days).

– The Brazil international has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 14 appearances in the competition (5 goals, 5 assists).

– The Gunners have won at least eight of their first nine league matches in a top-flight campaign for the fourth time, after 2007-08, 2004-05 and 1947-48.

– Arsenal sit atop the table 9+ games into a season for the first time since December 10th 2016 (15th game).

– Arteta’s side have won eight consecutive Premier League home matches – against Manchester United, Leeds, Everton, Leicester, Fulham, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Liverpool – for the first time under his management.

– Only two Premier League teams have won 10 games across all competitions this season – Arsenal and Manchester City.

– The Premier League leaders have now won each of their last 12 league games when they have been leading at half-time.

– And it was the first time Arteta’s side had beaten Liverpool in nine attempts in all competitions.

