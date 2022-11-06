Arsenal continued their sensational start to the Premier League season with a hard-thought 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute, after the hosts failed to deal with Bukayo Sako’s corner from the right wing, to give the Gunners a deserved lead.

And Arsenal were rarely troubled by the home side and held out for the victory that saw them return to the top of the Premier League table.

“You see the atmosphere, it’s fucking unbelievable… sorry… You see the atmosphere, it’s unbelievable,” Granit Xhaka said after the match.

“We deserved to win today, we were much, much, much the better team. We are doing what the coaches tell us, and these are the results.

“After the season nobody asks you how you win in November, December or January. You are just trying to get a lot of points, and let’s see where we end up.”

And we’ve collected 11 stats that will blow the mind of any exuberant Arsenal supporter.

– Oleksandr Zinchenko won more duels (5) and made more tackles (4) than any other Arsenal player in the first half at Stamford Bridge as Arteta’s side dominated.

– Gabriel Magalhaes has scored more Premier League goals (10) than any other defender since the start of last season.

– William Saliba put in a Man of the Match performance to help keep Chelsea at bay. Saliba won back possession on 13 separate occasions, made three clearances and won three duels.

– And the young defender was not dribbled past throughout the entire game as Arsenal kept a welcome clean sheet at the home of their London rivals.

– Ben White was another impressive performer, making one key pass while winning five out of his six ground duels.

– Chelsea completed only 258 passes against Arsenal – that’s their lowest number of accurate passes in a single Premier League match since the start of the 2018-19 season.

– And Chelsea created just 0.05(xG) against Arteta’s side in the second half this afternoon.

– Arsenal are now 13 points ahead of their London rivals as their excellent start to the Premier League season continues.

– Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games against fellow ‘Big 6’ opposition for the first time since February-April 2012. Statement.

– The Gunners have become the first side to win 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea.

– While they’re just the second visiting side to win three in a row at Stamford Bridge after Blackburn Rovers (1993-94 to 1995-96).

