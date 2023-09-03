Arsenal scored two late goals to clinch a memorable 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League’s final match before the international break.

United took the lead after Marcus Rashford curled an unstoppable effort past Aaron Ramsdale, but Arsenal equalised within 35 seconds of the restart as captain Martin Odegaard swept home.

The second half proved frustrating as the Gunners struggled to break down the visitors’ stubborn rearguard and Mikel Arteta’s side looked to have lost the game when Alejandro Garnacho netted in the final minute.

However, the goal was ruled out by VAR after a marginal offside and the game had delivered its defining and most dramatic moment. Or, so we thought.

In the 96th minute, Declan Rice collected the ball from a deep corner and, with the aid of a deflection from the boot of Jonny Evans, fired his shot past Andre Onana and sent the Emirates crowd potty.

And, with United desperately attempting to salvage a draw, Gabriel Jesus sealed Arsenal’s triumph by capping a flowing counter-attack with an ice-cool finish. 3-1. Easy.

“Rice, Rice baby and the angel Gabriel stole it right at the end,” said Peter Drury on Sky Sports. “That is why you pay big bucks.”

“As an outsider looking in over the years, you understand the heritage of this game; the big players who’ve played in it and what it means to the fans,” Rice said after the game. “I was really focused.”

Asked about his goal, the England international said: “I think I controlled it with my chin and then scored! If you don’t shoot, you don’t score. It was such a special moment.”

We’ve collected together seven goosebump-inducing stats from a win that’ll be savoured for many months by Arsenal’s supporters.

"DECLAN RICE, A GUNNER FOR LIFE" Unbelievable scenes as Declan Rice SURELY gets the winner?! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Uu9MfS8qkA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2023

– Arsenal have conceded from the very first shot they faced in a game in seven different Premier League matches in 2023, more than any other side.

– Only five players have scored more non-penalty goals than Martin Odegaard’s 16 in the Premier League since the start of last season; Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson.

– Rice’s goal after 95 minutes and 43 seconds is the latest winning goal in Premier League matches between Arsenal and Manchester United.

– And Bukayo Saka has now scored or assisted 4 goals in his last 5 Premier League games. He’s started the season in impressive form.

– While Fabio Vieria has now registered 8 assists for Arsenal. Only Saka (12) and Leandro Trossard (10) have got more since he joined the club.

– Gabriel Jesus scored Arsenal’s clinching third goal. He’s now netted in 57 Premier League matches and has never been on the losing side when he’s scored.

– Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League home games against Man Utd for the first time in the competition’s history.

