Comparing Tchouameni’s 21-22 stats to Liverpool’s current midfielders

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield options and have reportedly identified Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni as their top target.

Tchouameni has emerged as one of Liverpool’s main priorities this summer, with the likes of James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson all over the age of 30 and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain linked with a move away from Anfield.

After a big season in Ligue 1, and breaking into the France squad, Tchouameni isn’t short of admirers. Real Madrid are thought to be extremely keen to take him to Spain but the 22-year-old is thought to prefer a move to Liverpool.

The player himself recently addressed his future and is seemingly not ruling out a move away.

“It’s true that there are a lot of people that are hoping to see me stay,” he said. “That makes me happy because it shows that I’m doing good work.”

But how would he fit into Jurgen Klopp’s squad? We’ve compared Tchouameni’s 2021-22 Ligue 1 stats to Liverpool’s current midfield options in the Premier League.

Note: We’ve not included Harvey Elliott due to a low number of appearances this season.

Goals

Fabinho – 5

Naby Keita – 3

Aurelien Tchouameni – 3

Jordan Henderson – 2

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2

Thiago Alcantara – 1

Curtis Jones – 1

James Milner – 0

Assists

Jordan Henderson – 5

Thiago Alcantara – 4

Aurelien Tchouameni – 2

Fabinho – 1

Curtis Jones – 1

Naby Keita – 1

James Milner – 1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1

Minutes per goal or assist

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 262.3

Naby Keita – 293.8

Thiago Alcantara – 307.6

Jordan Henderson – 372

Fabinho – 386

Curtis Jones – 428

Aurelien Tchouameni – 586.6

James Milner – 683

Chances created per 90 minutes

James Milner – 2.6

Thiago Alcantara – 1.7

Jordan Henderson – 1.3

Curtis Jones – 1.2

Naby Keita – 1.1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1.1

Fabinho – 0.6

Aurelien Tchouameni – 0.6

Passing accuracy

Curtis Jones – 90.6%

Thiago Alcantara – 89.1%

Fabinho – 87.6%

Aurelien Tchouameni – 86.7%

James Milner – 86.5%

Naby Keita – 86.1%

Jordan Henderson – 85.4%

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 82.2%

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Curtis Jones – 2.6 (82.3%)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1.4 (70%)

Thiago Alcantara – 1.2 (63.2%)

Aurelien Tchouameni – 1.2 (76.5%)

Naby Keita – 1.1 (61.1%)

Jordan Henderson – 0.6 (66.6%)

Fabinho – 0.4 (66.6%)

James Milner – 0.1 (20%)

Successful tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Naby Keita – 3.5 (74.5%)

James Milner – 3.2 (60.4%)

Thiago Alcantara – 2.8 (59.6%)

Aurelien Tchouameni – 2.6 (76.8%)

Fabinho – 1.8 (50%)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1.7 (56.6%)

Jordan Henderson – 1.2 (57.1%)

Curtis Jones – 1.2 (57.1%)

Interceptions per 90 minutes

Aurelien Tchouameni – 3.1

Fabinho – 1.6

James Milner – 1.6

Thiago Alcantara – 1.5

Naby Keita – 1.1

Jordan Henderson – 0.8

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 0.7

Curtis Jones – 0.6

