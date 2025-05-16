Real Madrid and Barcelona are the most successful clubs in the history of Spanish football – but how do the pair’s trophy cabinets compare?

They were among the 10 original founding members of the Spanish league and Barcelona won the inaugural edition of La Liga in 1929.

Madrid later established themselves as a major force in both Spanish and European football during the 1950s and 1960s, winning 11 La Liga titles and six European Cups in that time.

Los Blancos enjoyed another period of unrivalled dominance in La Liga in the late 1980s as they went on to win every league title between 1986 and 1990.

But Johan Cruyff’s return to Barcelona as manager heralded the birth of the ‘Dream Team’ which won four consecutive La Liga titles between 1991 and 1994.

While Madrid spent the early 2000s assembling a superstar squad that was better known as the Galacticos, Barcelona put faith in their academy.

The likes of Carles Puyol, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi helped form one of the greatest club sides of all time as Barcelona won six La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues between 2005-06 and 2014-15.

But Madrid have also won their fair share of major trophies in recent years, including three Champions Leagues in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Los Blancos have continued to lift silverware even after the departure of their all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, winning a 14th and 15th European Cup in 2022 and 2024.

But a period of sustained domestic dominance continues to elude them – Barcelona’s 2024-25 La Liga title triumph means that they still haven’t retained a league title since way back in 2008.

We’ve taken a look at the stats to see how their two trophy cabinets compare. Note: both clubs have won the Copa Eva Duarte and the Copa de la Liga, but we’ve not included them as the competitions had a limited lifespan.

As the stats show, Madrid just come out on top and have lifted five more trophies than their rivals. They also hold the record for the most La Liga titles, the most Champions Leagues and the most FIFA Club World Cups.

Barcelona still have a trophy haul that most clubs can only dream of and they hold the record for the most Copa del Reys, Supercopas de Espana, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cups and Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

Barcelona

Spain

– League titles: 28 (1929, 1945, 1948, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1959, 1960, 1974, 1985, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2025)

– Copa del Rey: 32 (1910, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1990, 1997, 1998, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2025)

– Supercopa de Espana: 15 (1983, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2025)

Europe

– European Cup: 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

– UEFA Super Cup: 5 (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)

– UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup: 4 (1979, 1982, 1989, 1997)

– Inter-Cities Fairs Cup: 3 (1958, 1960, 1966)

World

– FIFA Club World Cup: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Total: 95 major trophies

Real Madrid

Spain

– League titles: 36 (1932, 1933, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 19995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020, 2022, 2024)

– Copa del Rey: 20 (1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1917, 1934, 1936, 1946, 1947, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1993, 2011, 2014, 2023)

– Supercopa de Espana: 13 (1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020, 2024)

Europe

– European Cup: 15 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024)

– UEFA Cup: 2 (1985, 1986)

– UEFA Super Cup: 6 (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024)

World

– Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1960, 1998, 2002)

– FIFA Club World Cup: 5 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

– FIFA Intercontinental Cup: 1 (2025)

Total: 101 major trophies

