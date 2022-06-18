5 brilliant right-backs Barcelona could sign to replace Dani Alves

Barcelona are in the market for a new right-back after deciding not to renew Dani Alves’ contract – and there are plenty of options for Xavi to choose from in the summer transfer market.

Alves rejoined Barcelona in November, five years after he left the Nou Camp for Juventus. In all, Alves made 407 appearances for Barcelona, winning six La Liga titles and establishing himself as one of the best players in the club’s history.

“I would like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this club and to be able to wear that wonderful shirt again. You don’t know how happy I am,” Alves said in an Instagram post.

“It closes a very beautiful cycle and opens another even more challenging one.”

While the 39-year-old Alves is looking to cement his spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad, Barcelona are on the hunt for another right-back as they look to continue their cautious renaissance under the management of Xavi Hernandez.

We’ve identified five players that Barcelona could sign to replace the outgoing Alves this summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta’s move to Barcelona this summer looks more likely than not at the time of writing.

The Chelsea full-back, who has enjoyed a successful decade at Stamford Bridge, is thought to be keen to return to Spain to see out the remainder of his career.

And Azpilicueta, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, has privately expressed his desire to leave for a new challenge.

Barcelona would be signing a player of huge experience and talent at a knockdown price, making this move sound like a no-brainer for both player and club.

READ: Ranking Barcelona’s club captains since 1997 from worst to best

Dodo

Barca have been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Dodo, who has already been dubbed ‘the next Dani Alves,’ by some reporters.

Dodo is still only 23 but has also interested several other clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Fiorentina, and Tottenham.

The Brazilian is under contract until 2025 but is reportedly keen to leave Shakhtar this summer and Xavi could consider what would be a slightly leftfield signing.

Denzel Dumfries

One of the breakout stars of last summer’s European Championship, Dumfries earnt himself a move to Inter Milan after the tournament.

And the right wing-back impressed in his first season in Italy, winning the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana which has led to reports of another move this summer.

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Netherlands international but his marauding runs and versatility would make him an excellent signing for Barcelona.

REDEMPTION FOR DUMFRIES… ELATION FOR THE NETHERLANDS! 🧡 What a time to score your first #NED goal! 🙌 #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/UITH0CPCjL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2021

Max Aarons

The Norwich full-back may not get much recognition – being part of a relegation defence assured that – but his performances have earned the chance to test himself at a higher level.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are among the teams to have taken note of the young England Under-21 international and Norwich would be unlikely to stand in his way should an offer arise.

Barcelona were strongly linked with Aarons in 2020 and rekindling that interest would make sense.

The 22-year-old likes to attack and excite the crowd, which would go down well at Camp Nou. He is still raw but, with the right coaching, he could really elevate his game to the next level.

Djibril Sidibe

Sidibe was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in January and the club may be tempted to make a fresh bid for the Monaco full-back.

He helped Monaco to win Ligue 1 during the 2016-17 campaign and performed well in the Champions League too. And, considering the stacked nature of the France squad, earning a call-up in 2018 was no mean feat.

Things have slightly declined since then – we can’t be the only ones that forgot his loan spell at Everton – but Sidibe would prove a cheap and reliable alternative to some of Barcelona’s other full-back targets.

