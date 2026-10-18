Referees being killjoys for applying the rules? Pah.

We’d consider the reputation of referees as killjoys as unfair until you remember they disallowed these gorgeous goals, including those from former Liverpool and Manchester United players, for mere rules. Pah.

After a strike with all the rugged beauty of a Banksy mural, there can be nothing worse than seeing an over-zealous official ruling that a minor infringement of football’s regulations is worthy of besmirching art.

Here are 10 goals that, in any just universe, should’ve been allowed to stand because of their pure sexiness.

Giovani Lo Celso

As Real Betis attempted to swing-for-swing with Barcelona, Lo Celso thought he’d equalised with a stunning half-volley.

As the Betis crowd collectively lost their sh*t, the officials saw fit to disallow the goal for a debatable handball in the build-up.

It takes a particular kind of person to be so pedantic.

Giovani Lo Celso produced a goal of the season contender to bring Betis level against Barcelona…but then VAR intervened ❌ The goal was ultimately ruled off for what was deemed to be a hand ball in the build up 🖐️ https://t.co/wOk9tKdeVz — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 17, 2026

Youri Tielemans

For this crime against humanity, football fans across England should’ve stormed Stockley Park, ripped VAR from its haunches, buried it in a concrete grave and launched it into the sea.

Unfortunate times for Leicester 😬 VAR denies Youri Tielemans of one of the strikes of the season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KvRMMSTaBD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 25, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister scored twice in Brighton’s 5-2 spanking of Leicester in September 2022, but was denied a hat-trick by the kind of jobsworth that ruins your morning commute with a pernickety fine.

Alexis Mac Allister scores the goal of the season. And then VAR happened. 🚀😒 🎥 @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/euEFSactX6 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) September 4, 2022

Andy Carroll

We can’t get enough of Carroll; the only player to score in a major tournament for England and win the Grand National in the same year.

Despite lumbering around the pitch like Mongo from Shrek 2, the striker is capable of jaw-dropping moments of beauty like his two strikes for Reading against Fulham last season.

Who cares they were both ruled out? Nobody with a pulse anyway.

Andy Carroll saw two screamers disallowed in Reading's 7-0 defeat to Fulham 😳 pic.twitter.com/wipgb9alyj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 11, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo

We might have to hand this one to the officials; it’s still extremely funny. To channel our inner Barry Davies, just look at his face!

Throwback to when Nani ruined Ronaldo's arguably best goal for Portugal. pic.twitter.com/E6dflrPmKK — Harsh (@DammitArsenal) June 14, 2018

Kevin Keegan

Keegan was the footballing superstar of his day, transcending the game with his infectious enthusiasm, winning smile and a perm that’d embarrass Deirdre Barlow.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was also a sensational footballer, as evidenced when he lashed home an unstoppable volley against Manchester United in 1981 – only to see the effort ruled out because David Armstrong was ruled offside despite not being involved in the move.

“Ron Atkinson [United manager] was honest enough to admit that the spectacular volley should have stood instead of being ruled out,” reported The Guardian. We wholeheartedly agree.

LWT The Big Match

December 1981

A fantastic finish from Southampton’s Kevin Keegan, but unfortunately disallowed for offside in the 3-2 victory over Man Utd at The Dell.

Commentator Brian Moore#SaintsFC #KevinKeegan pic.twitter.com/O7ls7JdIsA — TV Football 1968-92 (@1968Tv) March 26, 2021

Dani Osvaldo

Renowned headcase Osvaldo was playing against his former club Lecce when this acrobatic effort flew past Julio Sergio in the greatest piece of Roman amphitheatre since Lions and Christians first mixed.

If we’re being honest, the referee should’ve been imprisoned for applying the rules here. Boo.

Dani Osvaldo #Roma Vs Lecce.. Incredibile… and he wasn’t in offside😅 https://t.co/wWz0GLHECu — BarteltGustavo80 (@chopart80) April 22, 2025

Edinson Cavani

Imagine scoring *this* at Camp Nou; both a first-time volley and bicycle kick that bounces in off the bar against one of the best football sides to ever play the game.

Then imagine having it ruled out for offside. Definitive proof that dreams do not come true.

Peter Schmeichel

It’s a goalkeeper! Scoring a bicycle kick! What is wrong with people?!

#OnThisDay in 1997 Peter Schmeichel scored this spectacular equaliser against Wimbledon Unfortunately for Schmeichel & Manchester United, he was offside & Wimbledon dumped them out of the FA Cup What a finish this would have been 🎙from Barry Davies https://t.co/9su97U9nmU — 80s&90sFootball ⚽ (@80s90sfootball) February 4, 2025

Trinity Rodman

A lovely flowing move by the USWNT at Wembley was capped by a cool finish from Rodman. A goal fitting of a fixture between the two best teams in women’s football.

Shame about VAR, isn’t it?

What could have been 😭 This Trinity Rodman goal was disallowed by VAR pic.twitter.com/JemzMWDCQD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 7, 2022

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