The 50 clubs in world football with the biggest net spend since 2012

‘Net transfer spend’ is a phrase often thrown into arguments when the biggest-spending clubs are discussed – and the list of the 50 highest net spenders over the past decade is an extremely revealing one.

Value for money and the transfer market are not things that usually mix, particularly in modern football.

And, with more and more owners chasing the Champions League dream, price tags have been significantly inflated, with the number of flops also increasing exponentially.

It’ll be no surprise to many that the two Manchester clubs have the highest net spend in the world over the past decade. But, while City have established themselves as England’s dominant force, rivals United have lurched from one disaster to the next.

Arsenal are surprisingly high, although their habit of spending big and releasing players for free under Mikel Arteta comes into play here.

The presence of PSG, Barcelona and Juventus in the upper echelons is also revealing, with each club guilty of splurging on unfulfilling signings over the last 10 years.

English clubs dominate this list; West Ham are above Inter Milan, Leeds outrank Real Madrid while West Brom nestle in ahead of Atletico Madrid and Roma. These placings are a sign of the times.

But there’s also an interesting influx of non-European clubs, especially from China. Shanghai Port have the 24th highest net transfer spend since 2012 and there are a further six Chinese sides in our list.

The presence of big-spending Mexican, Russian and Saudi Arabian sides gives our ranking an exotic flavour, although each country has a track record in importing expensive foreign signings.

Check out our full top 50 ranking below, with the numbers coming courtesy of Transfermarkt.

1. Manchester City – £948.19million

2. Manchester United – £914.52million

3. PSG – £767.39million

4. Arsenal – £548.28million

5. Barcelona – £472.88million

6. Juventus – £467.6million

7. AC Milan – £415.76million

8. Chelsea – £388.35million

9. Liverpool – £340.64million

10. Bayern Munich – £388.58million

11. West Ham United – £331.68million

12. Aston Villa – £320.29million

13. Everton – £300.22million

14. Newcastle United – £291.03million

15. Inter Milan – £250.59million

16. Tottenham – £235.11million

17. Wolves – £209.57million

18. Leicester City – £205.20million

19. Zenit St Petersburg – £202.68million

20. Crystal Palace – £196.89million

21. Brighton – £191.59million

22. Wolfsburg – £182.96million

23. Napoli – £178.49million

24. Shanghai Port – £176.29million

25. Leipzig – £172.23million

26. Fulham – £161.59million

27. Guangzhou FC – £155.29million

28. Hebei FC – £148.15million

29. Beijing Guoan – £134.11million

30. Leeds United – £134.06million

31. Real Madrid – £131.4million

32. Parma – £130.96million

33. Stoke City – £128.72million

34. Jiangsu FC – £127.3million

35. Al-Nassr Riad – £118.36million

36. Spartak Moscow – £109.08million

37. Galatasaray – £108.36million

38. West Brom – £104.34million

39. Tianjin Tianhai – £103.92million

40. Atletico Madrid – £101.88million

41. Marseille – £101.79million

42. Shanghai Shenhua – £101.08million

43. Dynamo Moscow – £96.9million

44. Watford – £96.29million

45. Cruz Azul – £89.62million

46. Al-Ittihad Jeddah – £87.63million

47. Roma – £87.28million

48. Lokomotiv Moscow – £86.18million

49. Krasnodar – £85.85million

50. Sheffield United – £84.21million

