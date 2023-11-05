An XI of electrifying Brazilian wonderkids on Football Manager 2024: Santos, Savio, Endrick…

Is there anything more exciting in football than a wonderkid from Brazil?

You’re a very different kind of Football Manager player to us if you don’t base your club’s entire future around the hottest young talent from the Brasileiro Serie A.

Football Manager 2024 is right around the corner and as ever you’re spoilt for choice when it comes from prodigious rising stars from Brazil.

We’ve put together a full XI of Brazilian wonderkids after scouring FMScout‘s comprehensive database of players.

GK: Diego Callai

Alisson and Ederson look set to continue their battle for the spot between the sticks in the coming years, but they may soon have competition.

Callai left Brazilian club Juventude and joined Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon when he was just 10 years old. He’s developed in their academy over the years, progressing up through the youth ranks and catching the eye of scouts as he makes it ever closer to the senior team.

The 19-year-old has kept four clean sheets in six appearances for Sporting’s B Team so far this season.

RB: Emanuel

Real Madrid already boast Rodrgyo and Vinicius Junior and have Endrick on the way, but there’s another Brazilian starlet worth looking out for.

Emanuel moved to Spain with his parents back in 2018. He’s since spent time in the youth ranks of Getafe and Rayo Vallecano before joining Real Madrid in the summer. He’s just 15 years old but is already making a name for himself in the club’s famous Castilla academy.

CB: Murillo

Nottingham Forest signed the highly-rated centre-back from Corinthians towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Murillo, 21, is yet to taste victory in his four Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest – but he kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace and nearly scored the goal of the season in the same game.

“Who is this boy?” Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith reacted.

“It’s John Barnes jinking through the middle. This is a centre-half we’re looking at.”

That Murillo run 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/I3DeddfcWw — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 9, 2023

CB: Kaiky

Spanish outfit Almeria have made a habit of securing top South American talent in recent years. They signed Darwin Nunez from Penarol back when they were in the Segunda Division and now boast another rising star they’re destined to make a big profit on.

Brazil Under-20 international Kaiky made the move from Santos last year and is now getting La Liga experience under his belt. He recently opened his account with a last-minute equaliser against Cadiz.

Almería perdia pro Cadiz por 1 a 0 e tinha um jogador a menos Até que um Menino da vila buscou empate. Sapatada de Kaiky pic.twitter.com/ogkom0N5Yg — Santista do Interior (@SantistadoInte1) August 26, 2023

LB: Patryck Lanza

In 2022, the CBF – the governing body of Brazilian football – named Patryck on an 18-man shortlist of youngsters who possess the potential of one day becoming a FIFA World Player of the Year.

The 20-year-old doesn’t have bags of senior experience under his belt just yet, but he’s already won a Copa do Brasil with boyhood club Sao Paulo, as well as the Under-17 World Cup and Under-20 South American Championships with Brazil.

RW: Angelo

Chelsea agreed a £13million deal to sign the winger, who is the Copa Libertadores’ youngest-ever goalscorer. from Santos in the summer.

They’ve since loaned him out to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, where he was named their player of the month for September.

One to watch.

CM: Andrey Santos

Another Chelsea loanee out on loan, Santos was widely regarded as one of the finest young talents in Brazilian when he agreed to join the Blues back in January.

The midfielder did brilliantly back on loan at Vasco da Gama and went on to be Brazil’s main man and top scorer as they won the Under-20 South American championships in the summer.

Chelsea have sent him on loan to get experience of English football at Nottingham Forest this season. In theory, at least. He’s played just seven minutes of Premier League football for Steve Cooper’s side so far.

Reports from Brazil suggest he’s not best pleased about sitting on the bench. Don’t be surprised if he’s recalled and sent elsewhere in January.

CM: Estevao

Nicknamed ‘Messinho’ – no pressure, kid – Estevao is expected to follow in the footsteps of Rodrygo, Vinicius and Endrick and agree to move to Europe before he’s old enough to buy a beer.

That’s what noise from the media suggests, anyway. He’s still just 16 years old and is yet to make his senior debut for Palmeiras. Let’s wait and see.

LW: Savio

Barcelona sporting director Deco has an eye for a Brazilian player and has reportedly identified Girona winger Savio as his next big target.

The 19-year-old is currently out on loan from Ligue 1 club Troyes and has been one of the stars of Girona’s remarkable start to the season – Michel’s side are currently up there with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga’s top four.

Savio has three goals and four assists from 11 La Liga outings so far in 2023-24.

ST: Endrick

The 16-year-old will be at Real Madrid soon enough, and is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the latest edition of Football Manager.

If his latest outing is anything to go by, the hype is entirely justified.

ST: Vitor Roque

Anything Real Madrid can do…

Barcelona have their own answer to Endrick. At 18 years of age, Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque isn’t quite as much of a prodigy as Los Blancos’ shint new Brazilian, but he might be just as good

He’s agreed to join the Catalan club and will reportedly join up with Xavi’s squad in January. He looks like an absolutely lethal goalscorer and may well provide them with a hell of a mid-season boost.

